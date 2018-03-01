HINO / Keitaro Muto Architects

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. The residence has been built at the bottom of mountain where was designated REDZONE, which the zone is landslide hazard notice, by public administration.

Although there is risk of landslide, the tempting place has scene of green mountain and the park spread opposite side of mountain.

In line with the law enforcement guideline, it is RC structure by half of second story, which is for withstanding earth pressure of landslide, and light wood structure is on it.

The construction is which split the section of second story architecture into quarter by slabs have been spread continuously with upper floor by cantilever wall, which is wall girder. Through part of light wooden structure at top story, sunlight and scene of green mountain are reached the lowest story in a room.

That interior space which is split every 1,300 millimeters of waist height is attuned to physical senses by interior experience, which come closer to mountain. it is given horizontal spread every upper stair, and it is got closer to green mountain scene

Part of ground level is opened the landscape which is connected from mountain to park by excessive cantilever, along with rough texture of concrete by larch formwork, it is gave inherent openness connecting with park.

Although part of RC interior spaces is not connected to part of exterior spaces, as relation of negative-positive, it has been mutually made the private openness which come closer to mountain and the public openness which thrown into ground-level environment.

Under stringent conditions, it could be aimed the primitive architecture which seems to be discovered life’s pleasure in the residential architecture.