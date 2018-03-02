Dom Vasco Apartment / Arriba

+ 17

Architects Arriba

Location Tv. Dom Vasco, 1300 Lisboa, Portugal

Team José Andrade Rocha, Filipe Ferreira

Area 115.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment occupies the last ﬂoor of a mid-20th-century building, refurbished in the 80’s. The ﬂat is split into two levels: the one below – an ordinary residence; the one above – a terrace of scarce use, where an informal storage construction is placed.

The intervention inverts the detachment between these two levels, attempting to unite the inner and outer areas. The proposal reorganizes the spaces of the apartment, empties the terrace and utilizes the ceiling height of the uninhabited attic, exposing the roof structure and the atmosphere of an old building. The social space now includes the kitchen, while the private spaces are gathered in the rear area of the apartment.

The wooden staircase is the organizing element, a piece of furniture which sets the entrance, kitchen and living room, giving access to the river-facing terrace where one can enjoy the sun.