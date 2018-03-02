World
i

i

i

i

i

Dom Vasco Apartment / Arriba

  03:00 - 2 March, 2018
Dom Vasco Apartment / Arriba
Dom Vasco Apartment / Arriba, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva + 17

  • Architects

    Arriba

  • Location

    Tv. Dom Vasco, 1300 Lisboa, Portugal

  • Team

    José Andrade Rocha, Filipe Ferreira

  • Area

    115.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment occupies the last ﬂoor of a mid-20th-century building, refurbished in the 80’s. The ﬂat is split into two levels: the one below – an ordinary residence; the one above – a terrace of scarce use, where an informal storage construction is placed.

Existing Floor Plan
Existing Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan Proposal
Lower Floor Plan Proposal

The intervention inverts the detachment between these two levels, attempting to unite the inner and outer areas. The proposal reorganizes the spaces of the apartment, empties the terrace and utilizes the ceiling height of the uninhabited attic, exposing the roof structure and the atmosphere of an old building. The social space now includes the kitchen, while the private spaces are gathered in the rear area of the apartment.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The wooden staircase is the organizing element, a piece of furniture which sets the entrance, kitchen and living room, giving access to the river-facing terrace where one can enjoy the sun.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Section Proposal
Section Proposal
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
