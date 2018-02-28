Renovation of Xi'an Dahua Textile Mill / China Architecture Design Group Land-based Rationalism D.R.C

+ 30

Architects China Architecture Design Group Land-based Rationalism D.R.C

Location 251 Tai Hua Nan Lu, Xincheng Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China

Architect in Charge Kai Cui, Keyao Wang

Design Team Rubing Zhang, Aurelien Chen, Jun Feng, Yang Liu, Fan Gao, Yang Cao

Construction Drawing Design of Architectural & Equipment Specialty China Northwest Architecture Design and Research Institute Co. Ltd

Area 84790.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Frederic Henriques, Guangyuan Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The Dahua Cotton Mill, founded in 1930s’, records the development track of Xi’an in the 20th century. The renovation project sets to transform the plant and production auxiliary room of the Cotton Mill.

To redesign such a high-density factory into an attractive public place for arts activities and creative offices, the design scheme distinguished the individual buildings with different ages and treated them with different design methods.

For the elder ones, those smaller and separated brick-timber buildings, the “careful addition” strategy is used to add some small-scale structure to connect functional spaces and make the courts into café, restaurant and other service facilities.

Those huge structures built in recent years are revaluated with their remarkable sawtoothed skylight. By the “positive subtraction” strategy, the original auxiliary rooms are displaced by streets and plazas, which form a new pedestrian system that invites citizen to enter the culture park for culture activities.