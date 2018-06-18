World
The Gentry Sukhumvit / AplusCon Architects

  • 19:00 - 18 June, 2018
The Gentry Sukhumvit / AplusCon Architects
The Gentry Sukhumvit / AplusCon Architects, © Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul

© Silawat Arakwechakul

  • Architects

    AplusCon Architects

  • Location

    3007/3 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Bang Chak, Khet Phra Khanong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10260, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Silawat Arakwechakul , Suppat ThongUraiporn

  • Area

    614.1 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul

Text description provided by the architects. The key brief of this clubhouse was from the project marketing team. To interpret “Red Hook / Brooklyn” concept into the architectural design form. This fresh concept had inserted into “The Gentry”, the new clubhouse under the SC Asset Corporation PLC. After the concept studies, RED HOOK / Brooklyn is the new youngster artist area in New York. The interesting concept is at its old unrefined architecture juxtapose with new vibes of the contemporary artist. It turned the old cargo into the loft gallery perfectly. 

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul

Turning the key concept into the objective design, the chosen material was the red brick. Using the red brick to form the open arch, this is the architectural character design of Red Hook/ Brooklyn district. In addition, combining the metal structure and the high wall glass, this idea is called “revitalization”- imbued with new life and vitality. This is to bring out the originality and yet to touch with the new. In order to serve the demand of new generations, they are the target clients of “The Gentry”

© Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul

The entrance starts from the intimated garden, walking through the arch to enter the club where the swimming pool is located in the semi-outdoor style. This runs continuously connecting with the lodging and locker area.  From the ground floor with the wooden finish at the front building, walking up the aerial metal designed stairs is to reach the second floor. Where a double-spaced with metal gables runs continuously through all over space. It is connected to the semi-outdoor, hall, co-living space, fitness and toilets.

© Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul

To design the metal structure into the industrial look, the repetitive metal gables pattern is selected and shown throughout this clubhouse. This is done by turning the spacious roof space of the cargo into residential loft space by sectioning. Picture crossing from New York side to Brooklyn side, the most spoken scene is the Brooklyn bridge. To convey this famous scene into this main concept, the main gate designed with the chunky black metal and metal wire binding like a bridge to bring out the overall design character. This character gives the signature arch entrance of “The Gentry” project. The residents can feel that they are transporting from the bustling life back to the more relaxed with the contemporary artistic taste of life.

© Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul
Sections
Sections
© Silawat Arakwechakul
© Silawat Arakwechakul

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "The Gentry Sukhumvit / AplusCon Architects" 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889757/the-gentry-sukhumvit-apluscon-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

