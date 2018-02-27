World
  7. Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects

Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects

  • 13:00 - 27 February, 2018
Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects
© Bruce Damonte
  • Architects

    KPMB Architects

  • Location

    Evanston, IL, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Bruce Kuwabara (design partner), Marianne McKenna (partner-in-charge)

  • Principal

    Luigi LaRocca

  • Associate

    Kevin Thomas, John Peterson, Carolyn Lee

  • Design Team

    Graham Baxter, Camille Mitchell, Andrew Hill, Rob McKaye, Victor Garzon, Ramon Janer, Vaughn Miller, Rita Kiriakis, Mohammed Soroor, Teddy Benedicto, Jennifer Davis, Jonathan Enns, Jacki Chapel, Jessica Juvet

  • Area

    415000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Bruce Damonte, Nic Lehoux, Tom Arban

  • Structural

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing

    AEI Affiliated Engineers

  • Civil, Geotechnical

    Eriksson Engineering

  • Energy, Climate

    Transsolar

  • Landscape

    HJ Kessler Associates (LEED)

  • Lighting

    Tillotson Design Associates

  • Cost

    Construction Cost Systems

  • Accessibility

    CM Architects

  • Acoustic, audio visual

    Threshold

  • Elevator

    Soberman Engineering

  • Food Services

    S20

  • Parking, Traffic

    Desman

  • Specifications

    Brian Ballantyne Specifications

  • Waste Management

    Cini Little

  • Project Manager

    Northwestern University
    More Specs Less Specs
© Nic Lehoux
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shore of Lake Michigan, on Northwestern’s campus and with views of the Chicago skyline directly to the south, every element in the design of the new Global Hub for Kellogg is inspired by the School’s vision to rehabilitate business as a constructive and positive force for the benefit of humanity.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Bruce Damonte
The large, five-story LEED Platinum building is designed to optimize flexible, adaptable spaces for learning and collaboration at every scale, from 2 to 20, to 200 to 2000. All program spaces converge at the centre, at the Collaboration Plaza, a three-story atrium where students, faculty and visiting leaders gather. The Faculty Summit, a two-story piazza, forms the intellectual soul of the Global Hub, and offers a place for faculty to discuss, debate and find solutions to the pressing issues of the day.

Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects, © Bruce Damonte
The winning entry in an invited design competition in 2011, the building opened on March 29th, 2017. It has quickly gained coverage in Canada and the United States, in The Globe and Mail as well as Forbes. Blair Kamin of the Chicago Tribune, described it as a “carefully wrought, spatially complex design that promises to teach future executives valuable lessons about collaboration, boldness and flexibility.”

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Cite: "Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects" 27 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889746/kellogg-school-of-management-kpmb-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

