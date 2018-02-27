Kellogg School of Management / KPMB Architects

+ 17

Architects KPMB Architects

Location Evanston, IL, United States

Lead Architects Bruce Kuwabara (design partner), Marianne McKenna (partner-in-charge)

Principal Luigi LaRocca

Associate Kevin Thomas, John Peterson, Carolyn Lee

Design Team Graham Baxter, Camille Mitchell, Andrew Hill, Rob McKaye, Victor Garzon, Ramon Janer, Vaughn Miller, Rita Kiriakis, Mohammed Soroor, Teddy Benedicto, Jennifer Davis, Jonathan Enns, Jacki Chapel, Jessica Juvet

Area 415000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Bruce Damonte, Nic Lehoux, Tom Arban

Structural Thornton Tomasetti

Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing AEI Affiliated Engineers

Civil, Geotechnical Eriksson Engineering

Energy, Climate Transsolar

Landscape HJ Kessler Associates (LEED)

Lighting Tillotson Design Associates

Cost Construction Cost Systems

Accessibility CM Architects

Acoustic, audio visual Threshold

Elevator Soberman Engineering

Food Services S20

Parking, Traffic Desman

Specifications Brian Ballantyne Specifications

Waste Management Cini Little

Project Manager Northwestern University More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shore of Lake Michigan, on Northwestern’s campus and with views of the Chicago skyline directly to the south, every element in the design of the new Global Hub for Kellogg is inspired by the School’s vision to rehabilitate business as a constructive and positive force for the benefit of humanity.

The large, five-story LEED Platinum building is designed to optimize flexible, adaptable spaces for learning and collaboration at every scale, from 2 to 20, to 200 to 2000. All program spaces converge at the centre, at the Collaboration Plaza, a three-story atrium where students, faculty and visiting leaders gather. The Faculty Summit, a two-story piazza, forms the intellectual soul of the Global Hub, and offers a place for faculty to discuss, debate and find solutions to the pressing issues of the day.

The winning entry in an invited design competition in 2011, the building opened on March 29th, 2017. It has quickly gained coverage in Canada and the United States, in The Globe and Mail as well as Forbes. Blair Kamin of the Chicago Tribune, described it as a “carefully wrought, spatially complex design that promises to teach future executives valuable lessons about collaboration, boldness and flexibility.”