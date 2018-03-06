World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. KPMB Architects
  6. 2017
  Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building / KPMB Architects

Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building / KPMB Architects

  • 15:00 - 6 March, 2018
Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building / KPMB Architects
Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building / KPMB Architects, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams

  • Architects

    KPMB Architects

  • Location

    Princeton, NJ, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Bruce Kuwabara (Design Partner), Shirley Blumberg (Partner-in-Charge)

  • Design Team

    Dina Sarhane, Rachel Cyr, Kristina Strecker, Samantha Hart

  • Associates

    Mark Jaffar, David Smythe, Gabriel Fain, Annie Pelletier, Ya’el Santopinto, Elizabeth Paden, Victor Garzon, Clementine Chang, Carolyn Lee

  • Area

    197000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrien Williams

  • Senior Associate

    David Jesson

  • Project Architect

    Lynn Pilon

  • Structural, Building Envelope

    Thornton Tomasetti

  • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection

    Altieriseborwieber

  • Civil

    Van Note-Harvey and Associates

  • Building Code, Fire and Life Safety

    Phil R. Sherman, P.E.

  • Cost

    Vermeulens

  • Specifications

    Brian Ballantyne

  • Acoustics, Audio Visual

    Cerami & Associates

  • Lighting

    Tillotson Design Associates

  • Signage

    Entro Communications

  • Heritage

    Jablonski Building Conservation

  • Sustainability

    Atelier Ten

  • Landscape

    Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

  • Project Manager

    William Zahn

  • Construction Manager

    Barr & Barr
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. The former Frick Chemistry Laboratories at 20 Washington Road were fully renovated and with strategic new additions became the new home for key academic and administrative units at Princeton University. The Julis Romo Rabinowitz (JRR) Building houses Princeton’s Economics department and related research centers, and the University’s international initiatives are newly sited in the Louis A. Simpson International Building. This project realizes the University’s Master Plan vision to create a hub for social sciences, and transform the large, monolithic building into a porous, transparent and welcoming learning and research environment.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Elevations
Elevations
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The building is located in the north-east precinct of the campus and occupies a prominent position east of Washington Road on Scudder Plaza – on the seam where the historic west campus meets the more contemporary east campus. The campus pedestrian pathway system was extended into this precinct as part of the landscape design, and a new south atrium and bridge entrance to the Simpson Building directly connects to Scudder Plaza. On Washington Road, the Beatrix Farrand landscape has been restored and forms the entrance court to the JRR Building. New glazed rooftop pavilions complement the heritage façade, and deliver flexible meeting and seminar rooms with remarkable views to the historic campus to the west.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Julis Romo Rabinowitz Building & Louis A. Simpson International Building / KPMB Architects" 06 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889742/julis-romo-rabinowitz-building-and-louis-a-simpson-international-building-kpmb-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

