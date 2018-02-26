World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Renzo Piano Building Workshop's First Canadian Project Will Be the New Toronto Courthouse

Renzo Piano Building Workshop's First Canadian Project Will Be the New Toronto Courthouse

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Renzo Piano Building Workshop's First Canadian Project Will Be the New Toronto Courthouse
Save this picture!
Rendering by PIXELFLAKES. Image © Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Rendering by PIXELFLAKES. Image © Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Renzo Piano Building Workshop, in partnership with NORR Architects & Engineers, has been selected to design the new Toronto Courthouse, to be located adjacent to Nathan Phillips Square and Toronto City Hall in the city’s downtown civic core. When finished, it will be Piano’s first competed project in Canada.

The new courthouse building at 10 Armoury Street between Centre Avenue and Chestnut Street will consolidate several existing facilities housing Toronto's Ontario Court of Justice criminal courts, streamlining the system to become more functionally, financially and environmentally efficient.

The design emphasizes the importance of the building’s exterior public space to create an active streetscape, while state-of-the-art technologies will allow the building interiors to remain transparent and easily accessible. The entry will be marked by a 20-meter-tall glass atrium that will bring in natural light and connect interior spaces with the city fabric.

The building will also house a public learning center to educate visitors about Indigenous history and issues related to the justice system in Ontario.

Being developed by EllisDon Capital Inc., construction is expected to begin within the the next few months, with completion anticipated for Spring 2022.

Learn more about the project, here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Renzo Piano Building Workshop's First Canadian Project Will Be the New Toronto Courthouse" 26 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889717/renzo-piano-building-workshops-first-canadian-project-will-be-the-new-toronto-courthouse/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »