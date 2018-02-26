Renzo Piano Building Workshop's First Canadian Project Will Be the New Toronto Courthouse

Save this picture! Rendering by PIXELFLAKES. Image © Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Renzo Piano Building Workshop, in partnership with NORR Architects & Engineers, has been selected to design the new Toronto Courthouse, to be located adjacent to Nathan Phillips Square and Toronto City Hall in the city’s downtown civic core. When finished, it will be Piano’s first competed project in Canada.

A post shared by Renzo Piano Building Workshop (@rpbw_architects) on Feb 22, 2018 at 12:37pm PST

The new courthouse building at 10 Armoury Street between Centre Avenue and Chestnut Street will consolidate several existing facilities housing Toronto's Ontario Court of Justice criminal courts, streamlining the system to become more functionally, financially and environmentally efficient.

The design emphasizes the importance of the building’s exterior public space to create an active streetscape, while state-of-the-art technologies will allow the building interiors to remain transparent and easily accessible. The entry will be marked by a 20-meter-tall glass atrium that will bring in natural light and connect interior spaces with the city fabric.

A post shared by Renzo Piano Building Workshop (@rpbw_architects) on Feb 25, 2018 at 3:03am PST

The building will also house a public learning center to educate visitors about Indigenous history and issues related to the justice system in Ontario.

Being developed by EllisDon Capital Inc., construction is expected to begin within the the next few months, with completion anticipated for Spring 2022.

A post shared by Renzo Piano Building Workshop (@rpbw_architects) on Feb 24, 2018 at 2:47am PST

Learn more about the project, here.