World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Lucas y Hernández – Gil
  6. 2017
  7. H Residence / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

H Residence / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

  • 11:00 - 15 March, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
H Residence / Lucas y Hernández – Gil
Save this picture!
H Residence / Lucas y Hernández – Gil, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 24

  • Architects

    Lucas y Hernández – Gil

  • Location

    Madrid, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Cristina Domínguez Lucas y Fernando Hernández-Gil Ruano

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. This is a 200 m2 apartment in the neighborhood of Letras, next to the Paseo del Prado in Madrid. The residence is in a Gutierrez Soto building, of the fifties, one of the first examples of reinforced concrete structure in residential buildings. The building has a border position between the area of the museums of Paseo del Prado and the scale of ancient Madrid, of the neighborhood of Letras.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Our office did a complete renovation, since the residence was very compartmentalized in various sectors. It needed a large diaphanous space to include the art collection of the owners. The concrete structure of the building, which was left in sight, gave us the flexibility to develop the new proposal.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The difficulty of the project was to create a space that was housing and gallery, without losing the scale and comfort of the domestic environment. The chromatic palette is neutral to enhance the paintings and photographs. Oak wood was selected for the flooring and macael marble for the bathrooms. Wood and marble that were originally present in the building.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "H Residence / Lucas y Hernández – Gil" [Casa H / Lucas y Hernández – Gil] 15 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889714/h-residence-lucas-y-hernandez-nil-gil/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »