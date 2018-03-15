H Residence / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

+ 24

Architects Lucas y Hernández – Gil

Location Madrid, Spain

Architect in Charge Cristina Domínguez Lucas y Fernando Hernández-Gil Ruano

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photograph José Hevia

Lucía Balboa Domínguez

Text description provided by the architects. This is a 200 m2 apartment in the neighborhood of Letras, next to the Paseo del Prado in Madrid. The residence is in a Gutierrez Soto building, of the fifties, one of the first examples of reinforced concrete structure in residential buildings. The building has a border position between the area of the museums of Paseo del Prado and the scale of ancient Madrid, of the neighborhood of Letras.

Our office did a complete renovation, since the residence was very compartmentalized in various sectors. It needed a large diaphanous space to include the art collection of the owners. The concrete structure of the building, which was left in sight, gave us the flexibility to develop the new proposal.

The difficulty of the project was to create a space that was housing and gallery, without losing the scale and comfort of the domestic environment. The chromatic palette is neutral to enhance the paintings and photographs. Oak wood was selected for the flooring and macael marble for the bathrooms. Wood and marble that were originally present in the building.