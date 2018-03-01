Micro House Slim Fit / ANA ROCHA architecture

+ 42

Commissioner Elements Interactive b.v., Almere, The Netherlands

Contractor Goedhart Bouw, Almere, The Netherlands

Interior Builder Goedhart Interieurbouw, Almere, The Netherlands

Civil Engineer ATKO advies en engineering, Rotterdam, The Netherlands + Meijer & Joustra, Heerenveen, The Netherlands

Installations and Building Physics Lineair Bouwmanagement, Monster, The Netherlands

Installations Herold Pouwels, Ruinerwold, The Netherlands More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Concept

SLIM FIT is a permanent micro dwelling of 50m2 designed for urban densification. SLIM FIT occupies with its minimal footprint, 16 m2, less area than 2 parking spaces. The smart and flexible design has many applications. The house can be placed freestanding, connected or between existing buildings. Thanks to its compact footprint, SLIM FIT is the ideal home for filling in and compacting the inner areas of city blocks.

Due to the large window size and full height of the rooms, the micro dwelling has a luxurious spaciousness. The concept is designed for the growing group of working singles who want to live compactly but comfortably, sustainably, full identity and above all centrally in urban contexts. SLIM FIT proves that spatial and identity full living is also possible within a minimal footprint.

Prototype

The design for SLIM FIT was in 2016 one of the winners of the "BuildingExpo Tiny Housing" competition, organized by the municipality of Almere, in The Netherlands. The first SLIM FIT has now been delivered in Almere Poort. Here the house is built detached, with an unobstructed view over the Homerus Park. The house is characterized by carefully designed and positioned openings on all four facades. This strategy offers the most ideal use of natural light; natural heating and cooling of the spaces, and views towards the park.

It feels like a villa

The functional organization of the different layers is based on the three basic living functions: cooking and eating on the ground floor, next to the garden; living and relaxing on the first floor; sleeping on the second floor. These three layers are connected by a continuous (book) shelf, which is integrated in the staircase. Thanks to the diversity of spaciousness, view and light quality per floor, the resident does not experience the house as a tiny house but as a compact, light and spacious park villa with its own garden.

Materiality

To keep the walls as slender as possible the house was built with a wooden frame. The inside walls are finished with birch wooden panels and the facades with Ayous wood. In addition to its sustainable qualities, the wooden skeleton has the advantage of being build within two days. In small houses we often see that - door space shortage - custom-made, and thus expensive parts are needed. At SLIM FIT the kitchen block, sanitary and all furniture have standard measurements. Although placed within a very compact footprint, a standard pine wood stair makes the vertical connection. The other interior elements, such as the (book) shelf and the sliding panels are built out of birch plywood.

Climate

The very simple and open floor plans enable various facade organizations. As a result, optimal use can be made of solar heat and natural ventilation, depending on the location of the house, and the way SLIM FIT is connected, detached or not. In Almere the glass surfaces are oriented towards the sun and the small rooms can be heated naturally. The presence of sliding panels prevents temperature loss. The positioning of smaller turn windows opposite to each other ensures natural ventilation and cooling of the spaces. The glass surfaces are equipped with heat-resistant glass and the roof is finished with a white, heat-resistant foil. The house is connected to urban-heating. These installations take up rather little space.