World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. Brazil
  5. Shieh Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2017
  7. Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados, © Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

© Fernando Stankuns © Fernando Stankuns © Fernando Stankuns © Fernando Stankuns + 55

  • Architects

    Shieh Arquitetos Associados

  • Location

    Osasco - São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Shieh Shueh Yau, Leonardo Shieh

  • Team

    Irene Shieh, Karen Minoda, Nathália Grippa, Ricardo Azevedo, Yuhu Minami, Juliana Stendard

  • Interior Design

    Shieh Arquitetos Associados

  • Landscape Design

    Rosa Kliass e Luisa Mellis

  • Area

    4000.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Fernando Stankuns

  • Contributors

    Lenita Pimentel (Estúdio Casa 64)

  • Lighting Design

    Franco Associados Lighting Design

  • Acoustics

    Sresnewsky Acústica e Tecnologia

  • Structure

    Prodenge

  • Founded

    MG&A

  • Electrical and Hydraulic

    PHE Projetos

  • Air-Conditioning, Exhaust and Ventilation

    Thermoplan

  • Builder

    Inova TS

  • Manager Work

    Metroll

  • Frames

    Dinaflex

  • Visual Communication

    João Nitsche (Nitsche Arquitetos)

  • Sustainability

    Jörg Spangenberg

  • 3D images

    Priscila Dianese
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Text description provided by the architects. The new Bradesco Foundation High School was inaugurated in Osasco, nearby São Paulo Brazil. Designed by Shieh Arquitetos Associados, office with over 40 years of practice and focus on educational architecture, the project converted an administrative building originally occupied by Bradesco bank into a school compatible with the high principles of the Institution. The proposal sought to make the most of the existing structure while using constructive resources that could give new character and life to the building, in order to accommodate educational facilities.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Some of these strategies were the inclusion of facade pre-shading for thermal comfort and diffuse light filtering in classrooms, adoption of large vertical atria, new internal stairs, new entrance walkway, lower ground floor converted as large patio and garden, among others.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Plans were organized to solve some of the challenges imposed on a vertical building: large flow of students and limitation of patios. Hence, classrooms were organized on the lower floors – except for the ground floor, which is dedicated to arrival patio and cafeteria.

Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

The first floor accommodates 7 classrooms, while the second includes another 10, totaling 17 classrooms. Special rooms (library, laboratories and study rooms) were allocated on the upmost floor, considering that the flow to these spaces is rather smaller.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns
Save this picture!
Upper Ground Floor Plan
Upper Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

The library, with all its symbolism inside an educational institution, is located on the topmost floor at the front facade of the building – as if the library was leaning over the front street and as if people were invited to enjoy the institution.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

The lower ground floor is treated as a "Arrival and Conviviality Patio" of all students, whether coming from the street or school van. Since this patio is sunken below street level, the design offers a small arena to the students, with benches adjacent to cafeteria and internal patio.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

With the partial demolition of two stretches of front slabs, it was possible to create large central atria that aerate vertically the existing building. 

Save this picture!
Lower Ground Floor Plan
Lower Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns
Save this picture!
Section
Section

These atriums, covered by sheds of illumination and ventilation, and open laterally, also provide abundant circulation of air by cross ventilation and chimney effect.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Another key point is the suitability of vertical circulations. Taking advantage of the open atria, two new and prominent stairs were created, allowing the demolition of the existing staircase. To allow access of wheelchair users into the building, the project replaced an existing steep concrete walkway, by a new steel ramp that goes deeper into the building.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

This new walkway gives direct access to the first floor of the building – which includes the school's administrative rooms. Thus, it is understood that parents of students, staff and visitors will use this walkway instead of descending by staircase to the ground floor – main access to the students.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Along the 3 upper floors, classrooms and special uses occupy the perimeter areas and release large central portion of the project's slab, nicknamed "Aerial Patios" – characterized by two large voids and vertical circulations.

Seen from the Aerial Patios, the classroom walls are special pieces, with continuous upper glass strip and air circulation slot with chicane for sound absorption. In plan, the organization of the classrooms generated unusual angles, mainly due to the position of the existing emergency stairs.  These very angles are highlighted through the new wood-veneered walls with recessed blackboard, shaped as benches and tables.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

It is important that the furniture entice students to appropriate themselves of the Aerial Patio, in a manner to compensate the small site available. These opportunities for interaction directly reflect on educating through companionship.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

The existing building, stripped of its external masonry, gives way to large glazed panels – now protected by an extra layer of expanded aluminum sheet and louvers.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Placed 75cm away from the existing façade, the expanded white aluminum sheet has two functions: to filter direct light in a homogeneous, high-quality ambient light to classrooms, and to pre-shade the building to minimize thermal gain. This avoids the so-called "iced tea dilemma" which expects the building to gain heat and then spend energy to treat its cooling. This system of the facade is divided into articulated modules, which provides a better orientation in relationship to the sun, and facilitates maintenance and cleaning.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

The expanded aluminum sheet system is fixed through an auxiliary metal structure that also supports a catwalk, which serves as a continuous technical gallery for cleaning and maintenance. This interstice between two facades also accommodates equipment, in particular air conditioning.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns

Critical question in schools, acoustic performance of the building was given special attention in the project. Inside the classrooms, the teacher needs both the reflective surfaces to make themselves heard, but also needs absorbing surfaces for noise. The solution adopted by the office was the adoption of alternating "lanes" of gypsum board ceiling, plain and perforated.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Stankuns
© Fernando Stankuns
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Bradesco Foundation School / Shieh Arquitetos Associados" [Fundação Bradesco / Shieh Arquitetos Associados] 01 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889697/bradesco-foundation-school-shieh-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »