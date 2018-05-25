Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near Melbourne on the Mornington Peninsula, this project on the Mornington foreshore creates two double storey houses on a lot facing Port Phillip Bay and bordering the mouth of a local creek.

The houses utilise a palette of materials appropriate to their coastal location and surrounds, integrating an indigenous coastal landscape to create a building with a sensitivity to its location. The design seeks to bring foreshore pier proportions and detailing across the road and contribute to the public realm in the way it interacts with the creek mouth.

The houses have been designed and built using Habitech's modular flat packed wall and roof panels. The project was completed on a technically challenging site in just 8.5 months.

Built by local firm Individual Builders, the project has won the Victorian HIA Best Townhouse Of The Year award.