  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Australia
  Habitech Systems
  2016
  Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems

Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems

  • 19:00 - 25 May, 2018
Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems
Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems, © Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

© Nic Granleese

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near Melbourne on the Mornington Peninsula, this project on the Mornington foreshore creates two double storey houses on a lot facing Port Phillip Bay and bordering the mouth of a local creek.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

The houses utilise a palette of materials appropriate to their coastal location and surrounds, integrating an indigenous coastal landscape to create a building with a sensitivity to its location. The design seeks to bring foreshore pier proportions and detailing across the road and contribute to the public realm in the way it interacts with the creek mouth.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

The houses have been designed and built using Habitech's modular flat packed wall and roof panels. The project was completed on a technically challenging site in just 8.5 months.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

Built by local firm Individual Builders, the project has won the Victorian HIA Best Townhouse Of The Year award.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

