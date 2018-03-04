World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Chơn.a
  6. 2017
  7. Small House in Nha Trang / Chơn.a

Small House in Nha Trang / Chơn.a

  • 20:00 - 4 March, 2018
Small House in Nha Trang / Chơn.a
Small House in Nha Trang / Chơn.a, © TaDalat Design
© TaDalat Design

© TaDalat Design

  • Architects

    Chơn.a

  • Location

    Nha Trang, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Nguyễn Công Toàn

  • Area

    73.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    TaDalat Design

  • Project Team

    Nguyễn Thành Thiện, Dương Thị Tuyết

  • Construction

    Mai Trần Đăng Vương + TaDalat Design
    More Specs
© TaDalat Design
© TaDalat Design

Text description provided by the architects. Small house is a small project in the chain of "multilayered space" project. It is located in an alleyway of NhaTrang city, that dense construction density along with many spatially chaotic architectural forms.

Section
Section

This house serves a young family who has very little time at home, because of the business at a traditional market that occupies most of the time and make a lot of pressure from the noise and dust every day. The crux of the human problem that we need to remove, creasing a quite and simple space, close to nature, light, trees and natural winds. That people are exposed, interacted with each other most.

© TaDalat Design
© TaDalat Design

Town house/ tube-house is a popular form in urban areas in Việt nam. We decided to create a living space surrounded by two layers of nature, natural light and wind, along with two metal sheaths that acted like safety curtain, light regulation, wind and visual sense of human landscape.The vertical axis of transportation is subdivided and arranged to move around the house and the transitional buffer space helps to increase the interaction between family members. At each buffer of traffic brings to a sense of changing space close to nature.

© TaDalat Design
© TaDalat Design

The house has lightweight as a warm lantern in the alley at night, and the cover creates an interactive space between people and space in the closeness, but still keeps the privacy and wittingly.

© TaDalat Design
© TaDalat Design
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Small House in Nha Trang / Chơn.a" 04 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889690/small-house-in-nha-trang-cho/> ISSN 0719-8884

