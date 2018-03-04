Small House in Nha Trang / Chơn.a

+ 29

Architects Chơn.a

Location Nha Trang, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Nguyễn Công Toàn

Area 73.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs TaDalat Design

Project Team Nguyễn Thành Thiện, Dương Thị Tuyết

Construction Mai Trần Đăng Vương + TaDalat Design More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Small house is a small project in the chain of "multilayered space" project. It is located in an alleyway of NhaTrang city, that dense construction density along with many spatially chaotic architectural forms.

This house serves a young family who has very little time at home, because of the business at a traditional market that occupies most of the time and make a lot of pressure from the noise and dust every day. The crux of the human problem that we need to remove, creasing a quite and simple space, close to nature, light, trees and natural winds. That people are exposed, interacted with each other most.

Town house/ tube-house is a popular form in urban areas in Việt nam. We decided to create a living space surrounded by two layers of nature, natural light and wind, along with two metal sheaths that acted like safety curtain, light regulation, wind and visual sense of human landscape.The vertical axis of transportation is subdivided and arranged to move around the house and the transitional buffer space helps to increase the interaction between family members. At each buffer of traffic brings to a sense of changing space close to nature.

The house has lightweight as a warm lantern in the alley at night, and the cover creates an interactive space between people and space in the closeness, but still keeps the privacy and wittingly.