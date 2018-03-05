World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Lazor / Office
  6. 2016
  7. Stack House / Lazor / Office

Stack House / Lazor / Office

  • 09:00 - 5 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stack House / Lazor / Office
Save this picture!
Stack House / Lazor / Office, © Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde

© Peter VonDelinde © Peter VonDelinde © Peter VonDelinde © Peter VonDelinde + 17

Save this picture!
© Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde

Text description provided by the architects. The Stack House is like a child’s stack of blocks. Solid blocks of private spaces, are stacked in an open, laced pattern to form voids for shared living space. The long and short sides of the blocks are positioned in response to the urban and natural setting of the Stack House. On the mid level, the blocks run perpendicular to the street to open parts of the main living space to the street below and garden behind. On the lower and upper levels, the blocks run parallel to the street to shape privacy for bedrooms, baths and utility spaces. The result of this laced stacking is an open, two-story void of shared space that is simultaneously protected for privacy and immersed in its natural surroundings.

To open a view to the lake, visible off the corner of the stack, the mid level block is pushed back from the street, like a move in a Jenga game, thereby making the corner a micro void for solitary contemplation of the water beyond.

Save this picture!
© Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde
Save this picture!
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde

Contrasting materials of corrugated metal, wood, and glass—express this stacking and shifting on the exterior. Inside, the blocks are carefully carved with curves and surfaced in white oak to shape more intimate spaces to join a family together to share a meal, to recline, read and take in the majestic oak outside, or to play the piano to fill the void with music.

Save this picture!
© Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Stack House / Lazor / Office" 05 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889687/stack-house-lazor-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »