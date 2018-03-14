Gimhae Heung-dong House / Architects Group RAUM

+ 29

Architects Architects Group RAUM

Location Gimhae-si, South Korea

Lead Architects Oh Sinwook

Partner Architect No Jeong-min

Design Team An Shin, Yu Seongcheol, Park Gyuhyun, Yoon Jeongock, Choi yunjeong ,Lim Ahyun, Kim Dayeong

Area 192.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Yoon Joonhwan

Structural engineer In Structure ENG(Park Jonggi)

Construction concrete workshop.enc

Mechanical engineer Sinheung ENG

Electric and communication engineer Youngsin ENG More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. White pavilion

Building a house in a rural housing complex means meeting with nature and escaping from an apartment. So the meeting situation with nature becomes a clue to design for this project. In order to make the contact space with nature as a potential space, we created a pavilion space in the connection or extension of the outside and the inside. This space establishes iternal and external relations. You can go inside or outside through this space.

This house can be perceived as a pavilion made of louvers from any direction, and this pavilion is both a space and a form. The contact points of nature and architecture are made into the pavilion space, which reveals the thin lines of white louver and the depth between them.

The space of the boundary created by the white louver installed on the sphere of the building and the outside serves to reveal the point of contact with nature and to induce various relations and actions. In this space, the potential created by the fine lines and the depth between them is extended to the space. The devices of the louvers are giving strength to increase the potential of the space. It attempts to mix buildings and nature while creating a space that is not heavy and violent towards nature.

Two living spaced are composed inside with the spacing, and the light was filled in between. This light suggests the direction of life and leads to the flow of space. The height was adjusted to overcome the cons of floor classification. And while looking at the scenery, privacy with neighbors is respected.