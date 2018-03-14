World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Architects Group RAUM
  6. 2017
  7. Gimhae Heung-dong House / Architects Group RAUM

Gimhae Heung-dong House / Architects Group RAUM

  • 20:00 - 14 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gimhae Heung-dong House / Architects Group RAUM
Save this picture!
Gimhae Heung-dong House / Architects Group RAUM, © Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

© Yoon Joonhwan © Yoon Joonhwan © Yoon Joonhwan © Yoon Joonhwan + 29

  • Architects

    Architects Group RAUM

  • Location

    Gimhae-si, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Oh Sinwook

  • Partner Architect

    No Jeong-min

  • Design Team

    An Shin, Yu Seongcheol, Park Gyuhyun, Yoon Jeongock, Choi yunjeong ,Lim Ahyun, Kim Dayeong

  • Area

    192.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yoon Joonhwan

  • Structural engineer

    In Structure ENG(Park Jonggi)

  • Construction

    concrete workshop.enc

  • Mechanical engineer

    Sinheung ENG

  • Electric and communication engineer

    Youngsin ENG
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

Text description provided by the architects. White pavilion
Building a house in a rural housing complex means meeting with nature and escaping from an apartment. So the meeting situation with nature becomes a clue to design for this project. In order to make the contact space with nature as a potential space, we created a pavilion space in the connection or extension of the outside and the inside. This space establishes iternal and external relations. You can go inside or outside through this space.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

This house can be perceived as a pavilion made of louvers from any direction, and this pavilion is both a space and a form. The contact points of nature and architecture are made into the pavilion space, which reveals the thin lines of white louver and the depth between them.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

The space of the boundary created by the white louver installed on the sphere of the building and the outside serves to reveal the point of contact with nature and to induce various relations and actions. In this space, the potential created by the fine lines and the depth between them is extended to the space. The devices of the louvers are giving strength to increase the potential of the space. It attempts to mix buildings and nature while creating a space that is not heavy and violent towards nature.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Joonhwan
© Yoon Joonhwan

Two living spaced are composed inside with the spacing, and the light was filled in between. This light suggests the direction of life and leads to the flow of space. The height was adjusted to overcome the cons of floor classification. And while looking at the scenery, privacy with neighbors is respected.

Save this picture!
Cross Section 02
Cross Section 02
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Gimhae Heung-dong House / Architects Group RAUM" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889683/gimhae-heung-dong-house-architects-group-raum/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »