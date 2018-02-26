Mango Tree House / Volume Matrix Studio

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The site is one of the old reminding mango gardens that still exist in Bangkok, it is the reason why the house tries to insert itself into its environment. The planning of the house is layed out in a way to introduce the house in the tree-rich site, without disturbing, or cutting any of the original landscape.The house is divided into three stories, and three zones. With the intention to create different atmospheres linked to the various zones, and also giving an international modern culture feel, which fits the company's current vision.

This house shows its own true identity according to its surroundings, and changes during the different time of day.The design intention was to create a humble house, that fits in with nature. The space planning design is created to be simple, clear, and consistent. Ecology: The environment is used to create a relaxing atmosphere for the house, but also used to help reduce the maintenance, and energy costs. For example, pocket spaces are used to shift the wind into the house, or the use of sunlight to rid the bathrooms of any bacteria.

Efficiency: The materials used are selected with care, each surface has to correspond with the area's function, and has to have a low associated construction cost. House Planning There is a need to not disturb the existing landscape, which consists of old mango trees. The house was then planned to take up only a corner of the site, avoiding all trees, acting as a screen to block the view of the outside apartments from the existing houses, all the while taking in as much wind as possible.