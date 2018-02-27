Agricultural Training Center / Studio Advaita

+ 18

Interiors Designers Studio Advaita

Location Nimblak, Maharashtra 414111, India

Area 2700.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team Ar. Rasika Badave, Ar. Prasad Badave, Rajiv Gujar, Prakash Apate, Ravindra Katre, B. Seshadri

Construction Team Jaykumar Munot, Sanjay Gugale

Structural Engineers Dipak Mutha

Services Bhandari , Balasaheb Walhekar

Site Supervision Mahesh marakand, Anil Gawade, Ashok Akolkar

Model-Maker Bhumi Mavani, Arjun

Client Snehalaya and Syngenta foundation

Site Area 6 acre

Project Estimate 35 Lakh More Specs Less Specs

About program

Syngenta foundation and Snehalaya organization (NGO) wanted to build an agricultural training centre in the rural area for small and marginal farmer’s children.

Where the young generation in the rural area can learn various new agricultural technique in short duration courses. Also, it will be a place for getting information about soil, climate, crops etc for adjacent villagers. This centre will arrange exhibitions of student’s research which can be easily seen by farmers.

Design features

The basic square plan and central open space have derived from traditional local structures (wada) from nearby places of Ahmednagar. The commonly used elements of design at local level are used and rearranged in a new way eg. External Staircase.

The building material is carefully chosen which will reduce the cost and it will go with adjacent surrounding structures. Gray and coloured fly ash bricks are used with cavity for heat insulation for the construction of external walls. All internal spaces are having natural indirect light to reduce consumption of electricity.