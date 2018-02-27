World
  Agricultural Training Center / Studio Advaita

Agricultural Training Center / Studio Advaita

  • 03:00 - 27 February, 2018
Agricultural Training Center / Studio Advaita
Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Courtesy of Studio Advaita

  • Interiors Designers

    Studio Advaita

  • Location

    Nimblak, Maharashtra 414111, India

  • Area

    2700.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Design Team

    Ar. Rasika Badave, Ar. Prasad Badave, Rajiv Gujar, Prakash Apate, Ravindra Katre, B. Seshadri

  • Construction Team

    Jaykumar Munot, Sanjay Gugale

  • Structural Engineers

    Dipak Mutha

  • Services

    Bhandari , Balasaheb Walhekar

  • Site Supervision

    Mahesh marakand, Anil Gawade, Ashok Akolkar

  • Model-Maker

    Bhumi Mavani, Arjun

  • Client

    Snehalaya and Syngenta foundation

  • Site Area

    6 acre

  • Project Estimate

    35 Lakh
Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Courtesy of Studio Advaita

About program
Syngenta foundation and Snehalaya organization (NGO) wanted to build an agricultural training centre in the rural area for small and marginal farmer’s children.

Where the young generation in the rural area can learn various new agricultural technique in short duration courses. Also, it will be a place for getting information about soil, climate, crops etc for adjacent villagers. This centre will arrange exhibitions of student’s research which can be easily seen by farmers.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

Design features
The basic square plan and central open space have derived from traditional local structures (wada) from nearby places of Ahmednagar. The commonly used elements of design at local level are used and rearranged in a new way eg. External Staircase.

Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Section
Section
Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Courtesy of Studio Advaita

The building material is carefully chosen which will reduce the cost and it will go with adjacent surrounding structures. Gray and coloured fly ash bricks are used with cavity for heat insulation for the construction of external walls. All internal spaces are having natural indirect light to reduce consumption of electricity.

Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Courtesy of Studio Advaita
Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning India
Cite: "Agricultural Training Center / Studio Advaita" 27 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889658/agricultural-training-center-studio-advaita/> ISSN 0719-8884

