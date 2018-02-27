Agricultural Training Center / Studio Advaita

-
Interiors DesignersStudio Advaita
LocationNimblak, Maharashtra 414111, India
Area2700.0 ft2
Project Year2017
Design TeamAr. Rasika Badave, Ar. Prasad Badave, Rajiv Gujar, Prakash Apate, Ravindra Katre, B. Seshadri
Construction TeamJaykumar Munot, Sanjay Gugale
Structural EngineersDipak Mutha
ServicesBhandari , Balasaheb Walhekar
Site SupervisionMahesh marakand, Anil Gawade, Ashok Akolkar
Model-MakerBhumi Mavani, Arjun
ClientSnehalaya and Syngenta foundation
Site Area6 acre
Project Estimate35 Lakh
About program
Syngenta foundation and Snehalaya organization (NGO) wanted to build an agricultural training centre in the rural area for small and marginal farmer’s children.
Where the young generation in the rural area can learn various new agricultural technique in short duration courses. Also, it will be a place for getting information about soil, climate, crops etc for adjacent villagers. This centre will arrange exhibitions of student’s research which can be easily seen by farmers.
Design features
The basic square plan and central open space have derived from traditional local structures (wada) from nearby places of Ahmednagar. The commonly used elements of design at local level are used and rearranged in a new way eg. External Staircase.
The building material is carefully chosen which will reduce the cost and it will go with adjacent surrounding structures. Gray and coloured fly ash bricks are used with cavity for heat insulation for the construction of external walls. All internal spaces are having natural indirect light to reduce consumption of electricity.