  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 18 Fantastic Permeable Facades

18 Fantastic Permeable Facades

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
18 Fantastic Permeable Facades
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Nguyen Thai Thach © Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc © Pedro Nuno Pacheco © Gonzalo Viramonte + 20

Recently, a new trend in architecture has emerged: Several of the latest projects highlighted by ArchDaily, including some winners in the Building of the Year Awards, are using permeable facades as an attractive option for their exterior finishes.

Better lighting, ventilation, and visibility are some of the advantages brought by this type of façades. Below is a selection of 15 images from prominent photographers such as Andrés ValbuenaPedro Nuno Pacheco, and Koji Fuji Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber

Crematory in Basel / Architekturbüro Garrigues Maurer

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber
© Rasmus Norlander, Ariel Huber

Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc

Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Save this picture!
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc

Iwan Baan

Guardian Art Center in Beijing / Büro Ole Scheeren View from Drop Off

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Nguyen Thai Thach

KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Timothy Hursley

Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Xia Zhi

The MaoHaus / AntiStatics Architecture MaoHaus Night

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

Sanrok Studio

Bima Microlibrary / SHAU Bandung

Save this picture!
© Sanrok Studio
© Sanrok Studio

Hiroyuki Oki

The Modern Village Office / Ho Khue Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Patrick Lopez

Saint Peter House / Proyecto Cafeína + Estudio Tecalli

Save this picture!
© Patrick Lopez
© Patrick Lopez

Aitor Ortiz

REE Campus in Tres Cantos / IDOM

Save this picture!
© Aitor Ortiz
© Aitor Ortiz

Gonzalo Viramonte

Catalinas Houses / Agustín Lozada 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Pedro Nuno Pacheco

Dos Plátanos School / Murmuro

Save this picture!
© Pedro Nuno Pacheco
© Pedro Nuno Pacheco

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Andrés Valbuena

Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

Hiroyuki Oki

The Lantern / VTN Architects

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "18 Fantastic Permeable Facades" [18 Increíbles fachadas permeables ] 25 Feb 2018. ArchDaily.

