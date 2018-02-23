152 American & 2 International Architects Elevated to AIA College of Fellows for 2018

Save this picture! Claremont University Consortium Administrative Campus / LTL Architects. Image © Michael Moran

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the names of the 152 member-architects who have been elevated to its prestigious College of Fellows for 2018. Limited to members who have made “a significant contribution to architecture and society and who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession,” approximately 3 percent of the AIA’s total membership of 90,000 are recognized as fellows.

Save this picture! Marwen’s Expansion / Wheeler Kearns Architects. Image © Steve Hall / Hedrich Blessing

The designation is given to architects with at least 10 years of AIA membership who have been nominated in one or more of the following categories:

Promoted the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession; Advanced the science and art of planning and building by advancing the standards of architectural education, training or practice; Coordinated the building industry and the profession of architecture through leadership in the AIA or other related professional organizations; or Advanced the living standards of people through an improved environment.

Some notable names from this year’s list include:

The full list of this year’s fellows can be found here.

Save this picture! 36 SML House / LEVENBETTS. Image © Michael Moran / OTTO

The AIA also has selected 2 international architects to become honorary fellows for “their exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society on an international level.”

This year’s list includes:

Taro Ashihara; Tokyo, Japan / Taro Ashihara Architects

Sathirut Tandanand; Bangkok, Thailand / Dhevanand Co. Ltd.

More information on this year’s recipients can be found here.