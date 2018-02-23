152 American & 2 International Architects Elevated to AIA College of Fellows for 2018

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the names of the 152 member-architects who have been elevated to its prestigious College of Fellows for 2018. Limited to members who have made “a significant contribution to architecture and society and who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession,” approximately 3 percent of the AIA’s total membership of 90,000 are recognized as fellows.
The designation is given to architects with at least 10 years of AIA membership who have been nominated in one or more of the following categories:
- Promoted the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession;
- Advanced the science and art of planning and building by advancing the standards of architectural education, training or practice;
- Coordinated the building industry and the profession of architecture through leadership in the AIA or other related professional organizations; or
- Advanced the living standards of people through an improved environment.
Some notable names from this year’s list include:
- Vishaan P. Chakrabarti; AIA New York / Partnership for Architecture and Urbanism
- Pablo Castro; AIA New York / OBRA Architects
- Craig E. Dykers; AIA New York / Snøhetta
- Matthew Kreilich; AIA Minneapolis / Snow Kreilich Architects
- David M. Leven; AIA New York / LEVENBETTS
- John Cetra; AIA New York / CetraRuddy
- Paul M. Lewis; AIA New York / LTL Architects
- Lawrence P. Kearns; AIA Chicago / Wheeler Kearns Architects
The full list of this year’s fellows can be found here.
The AIA also has selected 2 international architects to become honorary fellows for “their exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society on an international level.”
This year’s list includes:
- Taro Ashihara; Tokyo, Japan / Taro Ashihara Architects
- Sathirut Tandanand; Bangkok, Thailand / Dhevanand Co. Ltd.
More information on this year’s recipients can be found here.
