Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

  3. Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?

Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?

Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?
Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?, Pritzker Prize 2017 Ceremony: Ryue Nishizawa, Tadao Ando, Kazuyo Sejima, Rafael Aranda, Glenn Murcutt, Carme Pigem, Ramon Vilalta, Toyo Ito, Shigeru Ban. Image © The Hyatt Foundation / Pritzker Architecture Prize
Pritzker Prize 2017 Ceremony: Ryue Nishizawa, Tadao Ando, Kazuyo Sejima, Rafael Aranda, Glenn Murcutt, Carme Pigem, Ramon Vilalta, Toyo Ito, Shigeru Ban. Image © The Hyatt Foundation / Pritzker Architecture Prize

The Pritzker Prize is the most important award in the field of architecture, awarded to a living architect whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture." The Prize rewards individuals, not entire offices, as took place in 2000 (when the jury selected Rem Koolhaas instead of his firm OMA) or in 2016 (with Alejandro Aravena selected instead of Elemental); however, the prize can also be awarded to multiple individuals working together, as took place in 2001 (Herzog & de Meuron), 2010 (Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA), and 2017 (Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta of RCR Arquitectes).

The award is an initiative funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation, an organization associated with the hotel company of the same name that Jay founded with his brother Donald in 1957. The award was first given in 1979, when the American architect Philip Johnson, was awarded for his iconic works such as the Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The Pritzker Prize has been awarded for almost forty straight years without interruption, and there are now 18 countries with at least one winning architect. To date, half of the winners are European; while the Americas, Asia, and Oceania share the other twenty editions. So far, no African architect has been awarded, making it the only continent without a winner.

In terms of gender, only three women have won the award: Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa) and Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda). While in 2012, Lu Wenyu, partner and wife of Wang Shu, rejected the proposal to share the award, saying that "I never wanted a Pritzker."

However, this has not been the case for Denise Scott Brown, who did not receive the award in 1991 alongside her partner and husband Robert Venturi. In 2013, organizations and personalities demanded to give the prize retroactively to Scott Brown, a request that was rejected by Peter Palumbo—then president of the jury—who closed down the discussion by explaining that "a jury can not reopen or criticize the work of a previous jury."

1979. Philip Johnson, United States

© <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/people/48039697@N05">City of Boston Archives</a> vía West Roxbury, USA, license under <a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0">CC BY 2.0</a>. ImagePhilip Johnson, Pritzker Prize 1979
© City of Boston Archives vía West Roxbury, USA, license under CC BY 2.0. ImagePhilip Johnson, Pritzker Prize 1979

1980. Luis Barragán, Mexico

© <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?title=User:Tomjc.55&amp;action=edit&amp;redlink=1">Tomjc.55</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>. Image Luis Barragán, Pritzker 1980
© Tomjc.55, under license CC BY-SA 4.0. Image Luis Barragán, Pritzker 1980

1981. James Stirling, United Kingdom

1982. Kevin Roche, United States

Kevin Roche, Pritzker 1982. Image © Balthazar Korab
Kevin Roche, Pritzker 1982. Image © Balthazar Korab

1983. I. M. Pei, United States

© RIBA <a href='http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/art/architecture/7206598/Lifetime-achievement-award-for-architect-I.-M.-Pei.html?image=9'>via The Telegraph</a>. ImageI. M. Pei, Pritzker 1983
© RIBA via The Telegraph. ImageI. M. Pei, Pritzker 1983

1984. Richard Meier, United States  

© Silja Magg
© Silja Magg

1985. Hans Hollein, Austria

© <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/eager/16041356097">準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia</a>, under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">CC BY 2.0</a>. Image Hans Hollein, Pritzker 1985
© 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia, under license CC BY 2.0. Image Hans Hollein, Pritzker 1985

1986. Gottfried Böhm, Germany

Gottfried Böhm, Premio Pritzker 1986. Image Cortesía de AFFR
Gottfried Böhm, Premio Pritzker 1986. Image Cortesía de AFFR

1987. Kenzo Tange, Japan

© Dijk, Hans van / Anefo, vía Wikipedia under license <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/nl/deed.en">CC BY-SA 3.0 nl</a>. Image Kenzo Tange, Pritzker 1987
© Dijk, Hans van / Anefo, vía Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA 3.0 nl. Image Kenzo Tange, Pritzker 1987

1988. Oscar Niemeyer, Brazil and Gordon Bunshaft, United States

Oscar Niemeyer, Premio Pritzker 1988. Image Cortesía de Fundação Oscar Niemeyer
Oscar Niemeyer, Premio Pritzker 1988. Image Cortesía de Fundação Oscar Niemeyer
Gordon Bunshaft, Premio Pritzker 1988. Image Cortesía de SOM / © Alburtus – Yale News Bureau
Gordon Bunshaft, Premio Pritzker 1988. Image Cortesía de SOM / © Alburtus – Yale News Bureau

1989. Frank Gehry, Canada—United States

Frank Gehry, Pritzker 1989. Image © Alexandra Cabri
Frank Gehry, Pritzker 1989. Image © Alexandra Cabri

1990. Aldo Rossi, Italy

1991. Robert Venturi, United States

© George Widman/AP Photo. Image Robert Venturi, Pritzker 1991
© George Widman/AP Photo. Image Robert Venturi, Pritzker 1991

1992. Álvaro Siza, Portugal

© <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Category:%C3%81lvaro_Siza#/media/File:Siza_Vieira_na_Exponor.JPG"> Manuel de Sousa </a>, bajo licencia <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>. ImageÁlvaro Siza, Premio Pritzker 1992
© Manuel de Sousa , bajo licencia CC BY-SA 3.0. ImageÁlvaro Siza, Premio Pritzker 1992

1993. Fumihiko Maki, Japan

By <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/34053489@N08">jeanbaptisteparis</a> - <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/jeanbaptisteparis/4411544141/lightbox/">flickr: Fumihiko Maki</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14465487">Link</a>. ImageFumihiko Maki, Pritzker 1993
By jeanbaptisteparis - flickr: Fumihiko Maki, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link. ImageFumihiko Maki, Pritzker 1993

1994. Christian de Portzamparc, France

By Jacques-Franck Degioanni - www.christiandeportzamparc.com/fr/contact/, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0">CC BY-SA 4.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57960833">Link</a>. ImageChristian de Portzamparc, Pritzker 1994
By Jacques-Franck Degioanni - www.christiandeportzamparc.com/fr/contact/, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link. ImageChristian de Portzamparc, Pritzker 1994

1995. Tadao Ando, Japan

By <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/34053489@N08">Christopher Schriner</a> from Köln, Deutschland - <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/krss/3166875352/">flickr: Tadao Ando</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12612973">Link</a>. ImageTadao Ando, Pritzker 1995
By Christopher Schriner from Köln, Deutschland - flickr: Tadao Ando, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link. ImageTadao Ando, Pritzker 1995

1996. Rafael Moneo, Spain

1997. Sverre Fehn, Norway

© Stina Glømmi. Image Sverre Fehn, Pritzker 1997
© Stina Glømmi. Image Sverre Fehn, Pritzker 1997

1998. Renzo Piano, Italy

1999. Norman Foster, United Kingdom

2000. Rem Koolhaas, Netherlands

Rem Koolhaas, Pritzker 2000. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Rem Koolhaas, Pritzker 2000. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

2001. Jacques Herzog + Pierre de Meuron, Switzerland

2002. Glenn Murcutt, Australia

Glenn Murcutt (centro), Pritzker 2002. Image © The Glenn Murcutt Masterclass
Glenn Murcutt (centro), Pritzker 2002. Image © The Glenn Murcutt Masterclass

2003. Jørn Utzon, Denmark

Jørn Utzon, Pritzker 2003. Image © 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia Seguir
Jørn Utzon, Pritzker 2003. Image © 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia Seguir

2004. Zaha Hadid, Iraq

Zaha Hadid, Pritzker 2004. Image © Mary McCartney
Zaha Hadid, Pritzker 2004. Image © Mary McCartney

2005. Thom Mayne, United States

2006. Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Brazil

Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Premio Pritzker 2006. Image Cortesía de Paulo Mendes da Rocha Archive
Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Premio Pritzker 2006. Image Cortesía de Paulo Mendes da Rocha Archive

2007. Richard Rogers, United Kingdom

Richard Rogers, Pritzker 2007. Image © Andrew Zuckermann / RSHP
Richard Rogers, Pritzker 2007. Image © Andrew Zuckermann / RSHP

2008. Jean Nouvel, France

By <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/people/92564615@N00">Christopher Ohmeyer</a> from vienna, AUT - <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/stoffelix/9680814566/">flickr: jean-nouvelle-0300 copy</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28825438">Link</a>. ImageJean Nouvel, Pritzker 2008
By Christopher Ohmeyer from vienna, AUT - flickr: jean-nouvelle-0300 copy, CC BY-SA 2.0, Link. ImageJean Nouvel, Pritzker 2008

2009. Peter Zumthor, Switzerland

Peter Zumthor, Pritzker 2009. Image © Yael Engelhart for Ha'aretz
Peter Zumthor, Pritzker 2009. Image © Yael Engelhart for Ha'aretz

2010. Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa, Japan

2011. Eduardo Souto de Moura, Portugal

Eduardo Souto de Moura, Pritzker 2011. Image © Yusuke Suzuki
Eduardo Souto de Moura, Pritzker 2011. Image © Yusuke Suzuki

2012. Wang Shu, China

Wang Shu, Pritzker 2012. Image © Zhu Chenzhou
Wang Shu, Pritzker 2012. Image © Zhu Chenzhou

2013. Toyo Ito, Japan

2014. Shigeru Ban, Japan

Shigeru Ban, Premio Pritzker 2014. Image Cortesía de Shigeru Ban Architects
Shigeru Ban, Premio Pritzker 2014. Image Cortesía de Shigeru Ban Architects

2015. Frei Otto, Germany

Frei Otto, Pritzker 2015. Image © Ingenhoven und Partner Architekten
Frei Otto, Pritzker 2015. Image © Ingenhoven und Partner Architekten

2016. Alejandro Aravena, Chile

Alejandro Aravena, Pritzker 2016. Image © Manuel Albornoz
Alejandro Aravena, Pritzker 2016. Image © Manuel Albornoz

2017. Ramón Vilalta + Carme Pigem + Rafael Aranda, Spain

Rafael Aranda (izq), Carme Pigem y Ramón Vilalta, Pritzker 2017. Image © Javier Lorenzo Domínguez
Rafael Aranda (izq), Carme Pigem y Ramón Vilalta, Pritzker 2017. Image © Javier Lorenzo Domínguez
Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?" [¿Quién ha ganado el Premio Pritzker?] 25 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889628/who-has-won-the-pritzker-prize/> ISSN 0719-8884

