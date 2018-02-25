Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?

Save this picture! Pritzker Prize 2017 Ceremony: Ryue Nishizawa, Tadao Ando, Kazuyo Sejima, Rafael Aranda, Glenn Murcutt, Carme Pigem, Ramon Vilalta, Toyo Ito, Shigeru Ban. Image © The Hyatt Foundation / Pritzker Architecture Prize

The Pritzker Prize is the most important award in the field of architecture, awarded to a living architect whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture." The Prize rewards individuals, not entire offices, as took place in 2000 (when the jury selected Rem Koolhaas instead of his firm OMA) or in 2016 (with Alejandro Aravena selected instead of Elemental); however, the prize can also be awarded to multiple individuals working together, as took place in 2001 (Herzog & de Meuron), 2010 (Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA), and 2017 (Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, and Ramon Vilalta of RCR Arquitectes).

The award is an initiative funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation, an organization associated with the hotel company of the same name that Jay founded with his brother Donald in 1957. The award was first given in 1979, when the American architect Philip Johnson, was awarded for his iconic works such as the Glass House in New Canaan, Connecticut.

The Pritzker Prize has been awarded for almost forty straight years without interruption, and there are now 18 countries with at least one winning architect. To date, half of the winners are European; while the Americas, Asia, and Oceania share the other twenty editions. So far, no African architect has been awarded, making it the only continent without a winner.

In terms of gender, only three women have won the award: Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa) and Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda). While in 2012, Lu Wenyu, partner and wife of Wang Shu, rejected the proposal to share the award, saying that "I never wanted a Pritzker."

However, this has not been the case for Denise Scott Brown, who did not receive the award in 1991 alongside her partner and husband Robert Venturi. In 2013, organizations and personalities demanded to give the prize retroactively to Scott Brown, a request that was rejected by Peter Palumbo—then president of the jury—who closed down the discussion by explaining that "a jury can not reopen or criticize the work of a previous jury."

1979. Philip Johnson, United States

1980. Luis Barragán, Mexico

1981. James Stirling, United Kingdom

1982. Kevin Roche, United States

Save this picture! Kevin Roche, Pritzker 1982. Image © Balthazar Korab

1983. I. M. Pei, United States

1984. Richard Meier, United States

1985. Hans Hollein, Austria

1986. Gottfried Böhm, Germany

Save this picture! Gottfried Böhm, Premio Pritzker 1986. Image Cortesía de AFFR

1987. Kenzo Tange, Japan

1988. Oscar Niemeyer, Brazil and Gordon Bunshaft, United States

Save this picture! Oscar Niemeyer, Premio Pritzker 1988. Image Cortesía de Fundação Oscar Niemeyer

Save this picture! Gordon Bunshaft, Premio Pritzker 1988. Image Cortesía de SOM / © Alburtus – Yale News Bureau

1989. Frank Gehry, Canada—United States

Save this picture! Frank Gehry, Pritzker 1989. Image © Alexandra Cabri

1990. Aldo Rossi, Italy

1991. Robert Venturi, United States

Save this picture! © George Widman/AP Photo. Image Robert Venturi, Pritzker 1991

1992. Álvaro Siza, Portugal

1993. Fumihiko Maki, Japan

1994. Christian de Portzamparc, France

1995. Tadao Ando, Japan

1996. Rafael Moneo, Spain

1997. Sverre Fehn, Norway

Save this picture! © Stina Glømmi. Image Sverre Fehn, Pritzker 1997

1998. Renzo Piano, Italy

1999. Norman Foster, United Kingdom

2000. Rem Koolhaas, Netherlands

Save this picture! Rem Koolhaas, Pritzker 2000. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

2002. Glenn Murcutt, Australia

Save this picture! Glenn Murcutt (centro), Pritzker 2002. Image © The Glenn Murcutt Masterclass

2003. Jørn Utzon, Denmark

Save this picture! Jørn Utzon, Pritzker 2003. Image © 準建築人手札網站 Forgemind ArchiMedia Seguir

2004. Zaha Hadid, Iraq

Save this picture! Zaha Hadid, Pritzker 2004. Image © Mary McCartney

2005. Thom Mayne, United States

2006. Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Brazil

Save this picture! Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Premio Pritzker 2006. Image Cortesía de Paulo Mendes da Rocha Archive

2007. Richard Rogers, United Kingdom

Save this picture! Richard Rogers, Pritzker 2007. Image © Andrew Zuckermann / RSHP

2008. Jean Nouvel, France

2009. Peter Zumthor, Switzerland

Save this picture! Peter Zumthor, Pritzker 2009. Image © Yael Engelhart for Ha'aretz

2011. Eduardo Souto de Moura, Portugal

Save this picture! Eduardo Souto de Moura, Pritzker 2011. Image © Yusuke Suzuki

2012. Wang Shu, China

Save this picture! Wang Shu, Pritzker 2012. Image © Zhu Chenzhou

2013. Toyo Ito, Japan

2014. Shigeru Ban, Japan

Save this picture! Shigeru Ban, Premio Pritzker 2014. Image Cortesía de Shigeru Ban Architects

2015. Frei Otto, Germany

Save this picture! Frei Otto, Pritzker 2015. Image © Ingenhoven und Partner Architekten

2016. Alejandro Aravena, Chile

Save this picture! Alejandro Aravena, Pritzker 2016. Image © Manuel Albornoz