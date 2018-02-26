World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Lazor / Office
  6. 2009
  7. Thumb House / Lazor / Office

Thumb House / Lazor / Office

  • 13:00 - 26 February, 2018
Thumb House / Lazor / Office
Thumb House / Lazor / Office, © Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde

© Peter VonDelinde
Text description provided by the architects. It can be challenging enough to find the right frame for a painting. But what if you want to frame an ever-changing natural environment—and you also want to live inside the frame?

© Peter VonDelinde
The spaces of the Thumb House actively engage the surrounding landscape. Where the warm wood façade of the house recedes within a zinc wrapper, a wide outdoor room opens toward the lake, framing a panoramic view of water and sky. White-stained wood lines the inside of the outdoor room, transitioning smoothly into the white interior of the house at a glass wall.

© Peter VonDelinde
© Peter VonDelinde
The logic of cutting into walls to reveal the tree canopy extends throughout the interior living spaces of the two-bedroom house while preserving privacy. Beneath high, continuous landscape windows, low walls define dining and lounge zones with a varied material palette—including tile, soapstone, birch, and walnut.A thumb-like extension disrupts the rectangular geometry of the house to form a secluded study, where a window dips down over the desk to present an intimate view through a field of tree trunks to the lake. Wood shutters can be opened to bring in some air, expanding the rooms in spring and summer.

© Peter VonDelinde
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Peter VonDelinde
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Thumb House / Lazor / Office" 26 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889611/thumb-house-lazor-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »