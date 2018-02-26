World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. The Netherlands
  5. studio PROTOTYPE
  6. 2017
  7. Tiny Office Pavilion Vught / studio PROTOTYPE

Tiny Office Pavilion Vught / studio PROTOTYPE

  • 02:00 - 26 February, 2018
Tiny Office Pavilion Vught / studio PROTOTYPE
Tiny Office Pavilion Vught / studio PROTOTYPE, © Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

  • Architects

    studio PROTOTYPE

  • Location

    Vught, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Jeroen Spee, Jeroen Steenvoorden

  • Project Team

    Mitchel Verkuijlen, Janne van Berlo, Ries van den Bosch, Elisa Cardinali

  • Area

    64.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jeroen Musch

  • Contractor

    De Wit en van Loon B.V.

  • Interior Realization

    Houtwerk

  • Garden and Landscape Design

    Andrew van Egmond
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

Text description provided by the architects. Studio PROTOTYPE completed an office pavilion located in the garden of a villa. The villa was built in the thirties out of the characteristic red bricks of that time and is situated in a park-like environment at the Rondeweg in Vught.

© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

As a concept, the contextual character of the park has been continued within the plot of the villa. As part of the interior park, two pavilions were added, that elegantly communicate with the existing house. Although the pavilions have their own identity and materiality, they together form a unity within the overall concept. It is the first of the two pavilions that have now been completed.

© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch

The main structure of the office pavilion consists of a facility block which is strategically positioned within a free space. The block functions as a servant space and contains facilities like a cupboard bed, pantry, toilet and fireplace. The hipped roof, cladded with copper sheets, has been hollowed from the inside at several places. As a result, an interior roofscape is created that enhances the specific spatial qualities of every space.

Cross Section
Cross Section

Iroko wooden window frames were used for the all-glass facade, which results in a strong inside-outside relation between the interior and the surrounding garden. The Iroko window frames and all Iroko wooden finishing of the interior together create warm and welcoming spaces and a clear layout for the office pavilion.

© Jeroen Musch
© Jeroen Musch
