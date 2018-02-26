World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Canada
  5. Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc.
  6. 2017
  7. Cha Le Tea Merchant / Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc.

Cha Le Tea Merchant / Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc.

  • 15:00 - 26 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cha Le Tea Merchant / Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc.
Save this picture!
Cha Le Tea Merchant / Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc., © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter © Ema Peter + 22

  • Project Team

    Baptiste Berrut, Milan Nikic, Valeria Nuyanzina, Elaine Tat, Carla Smiley

  • Branding

    Glasfurd & Walker
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Cha Le Merchant Teahouse provides a modernist interpretation to the traditional Chinese tea ritual “Cha dao”. The intervention, designed by Leckie studio, seeks to consolidate a place to celebrate the ritual of tea-taking with a retail space where to learn more about the tradition and culture behind this millenarian drink.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

It is a place to share knowledge and delight in the culture of tea and to learn about the process that goes behind the highly elaborated creation of tea - from growing the plants, to the curating, mixing, and blending. “When we spoke to the client about the reference points and ideas for the project, we proposed that we would draw inspiration from traditional Chinese apothecaries, and create a modern interpretation of a medicinal and spiritual place” explains Michael Leckie, Founder of Leckie Studio.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Materiality is central to the tea ceremony – beyond the sensual qualities of the tea, the interplay between natural elements in the space and objects of the ceremony equally informs the experience. The ceremony of exchange, and the concentration of awareness towards posture and gestures is articulated through simple objects. The senses are heightened by focusing on a single, humble material - plywood - and transforming it through a carefully considered and rigorous approach to detailing.

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The sculptural mass and quality of the 'tea bar' creates and shapes the space around it. The architects found inspiration in the modernist plywood sculptures of Donald Judd, in which the material is elevated through an attention to minimal assembly connections and geometric proportion. Cha Le Teahouse makes use of a restrained quantity and monochromatic tonal qualities in the materials used. Humble archetypical materials forged into sleek, linear forms acknowledge the project’s rationalistic aesthetic while expressing a fresh interpretation of an ‘apothecary’ through the creation of a myriad of small shelving compartments 

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Whereas the ordering structure of the space may be described as rigid and orthogonal, the architect intentionally softened perceptual hard edges by choosing a warm, light palette that adds a sophisticated quality to the overall reading of the space. The teahouse adopts a harmonic and subdued sense of lighting throughout the space. The specified panel lights are coordinated to integrate into the architectural grid, delivering a softened light to the space and establishing a harmonic grid of voids that optically multiply the space. Embedded within the grid, the light hovers in a mysterious manner, blurring over the crisp lines of the entire volume. Natural light floods into the space through the shop-front, connecting the teahouse to the street-level patio. 

Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Interiors Architecture Canada
Cite: "Cha Le Tea Merchant / Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc." 26 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889608/cha-le-tea-merchant-leckie-studio-architecture-plus-design-inc/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »