World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Russia
  5. Studio Bazi
  6. 2017
  7. 33 m² flat / Studio Bazi

33 m² flat / Studio Bazi

  • 02:00 - 27 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
33 m² flat / Studio Bazi
Save this picture!
33 m² flat / Studio Bazi, © Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

© Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina © Polina Poludkina + 34

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Text description provided by the architects. 33 m² flat - a compact multifunctional flat by Studio Bazi. The project was commisioned by a client, a single man who wanted to update and transform the interior of the 33 square metre flat, so it was a place with all facilities to meet the modern human needs. The flat is located in a historic house in centre of Moscow.

Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme

Precisely organised blocks including a kitchen and laundry, bookshelf, pull out wardrobe and storage, have been slotted into this apartment.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

The bookshelf is designed along the entire wall in a space between the kitchen block and the windows.  In order to leave the window free of any obstacle for opening, a deepening was made in the structure of the bookshelf at the intersection of the wall and the window. Thus, there is a place for hanging chairs for guests.

Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1
Save this picture!
Plan 2
Plan 2

Stainless steel legs are embedded in the structure of bookshelf to endure loads of its weight and books, as original walls had become old and tired and may not withstand loads.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

The oak block contains a kitchen, hidden behind folding doors with plenty of storage for all client needs including a vegetable unit with ventilation, plate holder, pullout table and refrigrator.next to the kitchen block a wardrobe with washing machine, cleaning and laundry accessories are placed.A curtain embedded in this block separates the bedroom and bathroom from the living zone making them more cosy and private.

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina

Using product design knowledge, each element of the kitchen has been designed, prototyped and built. A round window in the small bathroom gives a view of the street making it more open.  Next to the shower room, a white painted block containing pullout wardrobe integrated under the stair. The furniture used in this flat is mostly designed in 1930's.v

Save this picture!
© Polina Poludkina
© Polina Poludkina
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Russia
Cite: "33 m² flat / Studio Bazi" 27 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889607/33-m2-flat-studio-bazi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »