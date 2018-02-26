World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 1+1>2 Architects
  6. 2016
  7. The Country House / 1+1>2 Architects

The Country House / 1+1>2 Architects

  • 00:00 - 26 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Country House / 1+1>2 Architects
Save this picture!
The Country House / 1+1>2 Architects, © Son Vu
© Son Vu

© Son Vu © Son Vu © Son Vu © Son Vu + 22

  • Architects

    1+1>2 Architects

  • Location

    Bien Hoa, Vietnam

  • Architects in Charge

    Hoang Thuc Hao, Nguyen Van Tuan, Nguyễn Trọng Đức

  • Area

    440.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Son Vu

  • Interiors

    Toko Studio

  • Collaborators

    Son Vu, Nguyen Binh Minh, Duong Van Manh

  • Client

    Mai Phu Phong
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

‘SPONGE’ STRUCTURE

Regarding the building structure, functional rooms are located between open spaces: Large curved corridor, garden, courtyard and atrium are arranged flexibly. Open terrace spaces are covered by thatch roofs and edged by trees. The whole building structure considers human measurements.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

CONSIDERING FOLK ARCHITECTURE

Based on traditional experiences, the interaction between the inside and the outside within spacious architecture plays an important role. The lamellar solar protection made out of wood and appears along the corridor, with the roof, it creates a curved surface. Besides, the natural grey color of the thatch roof melts together with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu
Save this picture!
1st & 2nd Floor
1st & 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

CONVENIENCE BY CLIMATE AND ENERGY

The entire functional spaces are covered by a thatch roof and wooden lamellae system. The wall covered two layers of adobe including an ecological insulation. Each room has at least two sides interacting with the nature which creates a comfortable and fresh indoor climate.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

A smart electronic system regulates all the electronical devices depending on the personal needs in a ecological, economical and efficient way. Solar ceels producing 5Kw electricity/ day are located on the top of the roof and reduce consumption by cable transferred electricity. A 370m² big water tank collects rainwater which is enough to water plants in the garden. Furthermore, the roof made of thatch also regulates the indoor climate.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

All the projects evoke images that are both familiar, folk and modern. The urban house as a hint to inherit the core architectural values ​​from the countryside.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "The Country House / 1+1>2 Architects" 26 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889605/the-country-house-1-plus-1-2-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »