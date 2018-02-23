City Hyde Park / Studio Gang Architects

-
Text description provided by the architects. Located at a busy commercial intersection near Lake Michigan and adjacent to a commuter rail stop, City Hyde Park is designed to become a pedestrian-friendly hub that helps encourage the greater urban evolution of its neighborhood. When complete, the 500,000 sf mixed-use project will bring new options for living, shopping, and outdoor recreation and leisure to its full-block site, formerly an underused parking lot and strip mall. At street level, the building’s retail arcade, multiple lobbies, and wider, improved sidewalks create a dynamic, walkable community scene. Above, a residential tower with a transparent amenity level and outdoor gardens and fitness areas rises from the plinth. Its design emphasizes its structure, with a playful array of stacked concrete panels forming columns, bays, balconies, and sunshades–creating a visually-exciting exterior and multiple opportunities for residents to socialize outdoors and connect with the surrounding city.