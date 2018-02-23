World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. Studio Gang Architects
  6. 2016
  7. City Hyde Park / Studio Gang Architects

City Hyde Park / Studio Gang Architects

  • 11:00 - 23 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
City Hyde Park / Studio Gang Architects
Save this picture!
City Hyde Park / Studio Gang Architects, © Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

© Hedrich Blessing © Tom Harris © Hedrich Blessing © Hedrich Blessing + 45

Save this picture!
© Hedrich Blessing
© Hedrich Blessing

Text description provided by the architects. Located at a busy commercial intersection near Lake Michigan and adjacent to a commuter rail stop, City Hyde Park is designed to become a pedestrian-friendly hub that helps encourage the greater urban evolution of its neighborhood. When complete, the 500,000 sf mixed-use project will bring new options for living, shopping, and outdoor recreation and leisure to its full-block site, formerly an underused parking lot and strip mall. At street level, the building’s retail arcade, multiple lobbies, and wider, improved sidewalks create a dynamic, walkable community scene. Above, a residential tower with a transparent amenity level and outdoor gardens and fitness areas rises from the plinth. Its design emphasizes its structure, with a playful array of stacked concrete panels forming columns, bays, balconies, and sunshades–creating a visually-exciting exterior and multiple opportunities for residents to socialize outdoors and connect with the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
© Hedrich Blessing
© Hedrich Blessing
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Hedrich Blessing
© Hedrich Blessing
Save this picture!
Details
Details
Save this picture!
© Hedrich Blessing
© Hedrich Blessing
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "City Hyde Park / Studio Gang Architects" 23 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889604/city-hyde-park-studio-gang-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »