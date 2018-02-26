World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
  6. 2017
  7. OVULE / TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS

OVULE / TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS

  • 20:00 - 26 February, 2018
OVULE / TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS

Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS

Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS

Text description provided by the architects. This is a small house in a residential area in Bunkyo-ku Tokyo. We set large windows on the open south side and set a green screen as the south facade by making planter boxes on each floor. The ceiling at the window is mirror finished, it functions as a device that green captures inside the room. The eaves were deeply attached to each floor, the void was divided by the planters. Keeping an appropriate distance with neighbours, we just imagined a meditation space that can live together with GREEN plants in small streets. We thought here is not 'modest living' of 'small dwell' but a 'BIG LIFE' of 'SMALL DWELL'.

Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Floor Plans and Section
Floor Plans and Section
OVULE / TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS, Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS

In addition, we actively worked on converting housing equipment to IoT. By combining the voice devices such as Google Home, Amazon Echo, hubs and smart devices, the client is able to start PS4 with voice, the gas heater automatically starts at 6 o'clock in the morning of 10 degrees Celsius. These smart devices were adopted from crowdfunding products that can control existing home appliances and furniture in voice device. We presented to the client all controls of infrared, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the cloud, such as remote controller, opening and closing curtain, bot pressing analogue switches.

Diagram
Diagram

A space that has both "rough" and "fine" controlled. The blinds are automatically opened and closed with the sun, air-conditioned are finely controlled at the right temperature. Outdoor plants keep a proper distance from the thickly housed area. We combined with plants and IoT to make the buildings themselves like a living tree. and we thought we could make a soft protected space like the "OVULE" of the pistil.

Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
Courtesy of TOMOKAZU HAYAKAWA ARCHITECTS
