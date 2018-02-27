World
  7. Apartment 2606 / atelier.twelve

Apartment 2606 / atelier.twelve

  • 20:00 - 27 February, 2018
Apartment 2606 / atelier.twelve
Apartment 2606 / atelier.twelve, © Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

© Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le + 25

  • Interiors Designers

    atelier.twelve

  • Location

    29 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Trung Hòa Nhân Chính, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Dang Duc Viet

  • Area

    155.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of the booming development of new urban areas to meet with increasing housing megacities of Vietnam. The project scope is to renovate a 150sqm apartment on the 26th floor of the building within an expansion project Southwest of Hanoi. The project is an experiment, trying to answer the questions "how you can live in a horizontally with only one direction of daylight?"

Furniture Axonometry Diagram
Furniture Axonometry Diagram

The client is a business couple, the husband loves music and the wife likes a space full of light, they want a living space where music and daylight can flow together and spread to every corner. The original apartment layout has 3 bedrooms with some large windows. The new design removes a closed room in the front, enlarges the balcony and brings daylight inside. The functions are linked together around a green balcony.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Solid wood is the main material, different types of wood are kept in its natural colours. Two bedrooms and bathrooms are enclosed by wooden blocks, the living room outside has a special sound-absorbing patterned wood wall, designed for better sound quality from the audio system. The Dining room connects to the green space with wooden roof structure reminiscent of a tea house or a meditation room that customers have experienced.  Many of the seats are arranged freely to feel the light, relax, see the wind blowing through the trees, listen to music, watching the city at night, chatting, drinking tea ... or simply sitting down without thinking...

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Apartment 2606 / atelier.twelve" 27 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889592/apartment-2606-ateliewelve/> ISSN 0719-8884

