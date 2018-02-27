Apartment 2606 / atelier.twelve

+ 25

Interiors Designers atelier.twelve

Location 29 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Trung Hòa Nhân Chính, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Lead Architect Dang Duc Viet

Area 155.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of the booming development of new urban areas to meet with increasing housing megacities of Vietnam. The project scope is to renovate a 150sqm apartment on the 26th floor of the building within an expansion project Southwest of Hanoi. The project is an experiment, trying to answer the questions "how you can live in a horizontally with only one direction of daylight?"

The client is a business couple, the husband loves music and the wife likes a space full of light, they want a living space where music and daylight can flow together and spread to every corner. The original apartment layout has 3 bedrooms with some large windows. The new design removes a closed room in the front, enlarges the balcony and brings daylight inside. The functions are linked together around a green balcony.

Solid wood is the main material, different types of wood are kept in its natural colours. Two bedrooms and bathrooms are enclosed by wooden blocks, the living room outside has a special sound-absorbing patterned wood wall, designed for better sound quality from the audio system. The Dining room connects to the green space with wooden roof structure reminiscent of a tea house or a meditation room that customers have experienced. Many of the seats are arranged freely to feel the light, relax, see the wind blowing through the trees, listen to music, watching the city at night, chatting, drinking tea ... or simply sitting down without thinking...