World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. mw|works architecture + design
  6. 2013
  7. Canyon Barn / mw|works architecture + design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Canyon Barn / mw|works architecture + design

  • 09:00 - 26 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Canyon Barn / mw|works architecture + design
Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography

© Tim Bies Photography © Tim Bies Photography © Tim Bies Photography © Tim Bies Photography + 26

  • Landscape

    Allworth Design

  • Structural engineering

    Harriott Valentine Engineers

  • Woodwork

    Fine Woodworking

  • Upholstery

    Village Interiors

  • Contractor

    King Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the eastern foothills of the cascades, this 3,900-square-foot renovation converted a turn of the century working barn into a three-bedroom re- treat from the city. The building was restored with the intention of creating a comfortable home while retaining much of its original form, character and history. The exterior of the building retains the bulk of its original vernacular form, but adds a deep covered porch and large operable windows and doors.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography

Structural, waterproofing, and insulation requirements necessitated a nearly a complete new building including a new foundation and framing, new siding and weather barrier, and the addition of insulation throughout. In the end, an entirely new roof structure had to be built over the existing, now decorative, roof structure to bring it up to code. The existing framing and siding was carefully removed and reused as exposed interior framing elements. The living area fireplace was custom-fabricated form sheets of hot-rolled steel. Paneling, flooring, even fixtures and doors were sourced from either the original building or salvage yards. Rusting gears, levers, and wire bales found in the adjacent field were transformed into a dumbwaiter and fireplace damper controls. The dining area is lit with a custom-designed fixture created out of an abandoned bale of wire fencing. Apple crates from the property were carefully composed into wall panels flanking the stair. An existing wooden cattle holding pen was carefully removed from the barn and rebuilt as mudroom casework and a pet feeding area.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography

The kitchen island is decidedly contemporary: hot-rolled steel with an ash butcher block top. Kitchen counters are concrete. As a barn, lighting had not been a priority; as a living space, however, introducing daylight was critical. Large expanses of glass were introduced, including a trio of sliding doors that open the den to a sun porch, as well as converting the former hayloft and barn doors into a large glazed facade.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography

New interventions were carefully considered to have a modern aesthetic while at the same time working within this raw palette. A blend of preservation and intervention, this project updates an aging barn without losing the memory of its history.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies Photography
© Tim Bies Photography
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "Canyon Barn / mw|works architecture + design" 26 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889590/canyon-barn-mw-works-architecture-plus-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »