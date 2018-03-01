World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Thailand
  5. Anonym
  6. 2017
  Oka Haus / Anonym

Oka Haus / Anonym

  • 20:00 - 1 March, 2018
Oka Haus / Anonym
Oka Haus / Anonym, © W workspace
© W workspace

© W workspace

  • Architects

    Anonym

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Parnduangjai Roojnawate, Phongphat Ueasangkhomset, Pawarit Sathiansathidkul

  • Client

    SANSIRI PCL.

  • Area

    580.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    W workspace
© W workspace
© W workspace

Text description provided by the architects. Oka Haus sales gallery situates in the prime location on Rama 4 road in Bangkok downtown as same as the Oka Haus condominium, a project by Sansiri PCL. A cape like interior space, decorated with almost 3,000 pieces of hinging wooden box to shape the internal volume and to impress the guests with excitement. They installed on metal grid system at 5 meters above floor level.

© W workspace
© W workspace
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© W workspace
© W workspace

Wooden elements can be found everywhere to gives a warm feeling and in-line with the project concept of Retreat & Rebound.  Even on the projection room ceiling is decorated with solid teak decking panel in chocolate bar pattern. An unusual way of using decking product.

© W workspace
© W workspace
Ceiling pattern color
Ceiling pattern color
© W workspace
© W workspace

It is designer’s intension to give journey experience to the guests when visit the sales gallery and lead them through the space from the lobby lounge to the projection room, go up to the second floor to visit 3 show flats and the come down to see the condominium model to complete the journey. The model room inside the lobby lounge with enclose partitions that allow the guest to see the model only when they finish the tour but it gives and open view to the outside garden. One wall equipped with LED screen of 6 meters long to provide project information to the guests.

© W workspace
© W workspace
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Thailand
