  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Thailand
  5. Somdoon Architects
  6. 2016
  ASA Lanna Center / Somdoon Architects

ASA Lanna Center / Somdoon Architects

  19:00 - 26 February, 2018
ASA Lanna Center / Somdoon Architects
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

  • Collaborator

    Creative Crew

  • Interior Design

    Somdoon Architects

  • Landscape Architect

    Shma Co.,Ltd
© Charnon Sarachart
© Charnon Sarachart

Text description provided by the architects. ASA Lanna Center is planned to be a place for local people to learn and get to know the role of the Architect in Chiang Mai in Northern part Thailand. The project is an open design competition organized by ASA (Association of Siamese Architects under the royal patronage) which Somdoon’s design was selected by the panel of judges who are the respectable architects who practiced and teach in school of architecture in Chiang Mai. The key of the design is the interpretation of Lanna (Northern) Architecture.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Diagram Function
© Charnon Sarachart
© Charnon Sarachart

The definition of “Lanna” is millions of rice fields which is not the image of Chiang Mai nowadays where the economy has driven the city to grow with typical buildings for offices, malls and hotels and apartments. Our proposed design aim to have people experiencing the simple Lanna Architecture of timber structure sala (pavilion) in the middle of rice fields where the modern concrete building is tugged underneath providing the main gathering space, a multifunction area which can house a meeting or a lecture or becomes a theatre.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Diagram Materials
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The other supporting facilities are library, café and an office are planned to surround the open air gathering space. The materials were selected from palette of locally produced materials or traditional way of detailing then modifying them to fit with the modern architectural frames. The design is to show the relationship and transition from traditional architecture to contemporary architecture.

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Public Architecture Community Community center Offices Thailand
