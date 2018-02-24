NYC's High Line Wins the 2017 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design

Eight long and prosperous years have passed since the first part of the New York High Line opened in 2009. As a prominent piece New York's architectural and urban identity, it is no wonder that it has been awarded the Harvard GSD Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design, recognising the ongoing efforts of the Friends of the High Line for their adaptivity to the changing context of the park and their support from the beginning for design excellence.

The jury was particularly inspired by the multidisciplinary project between James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Piet Oudolf, spanning the public and private domains as a model of collaborative design. It was also commented on the social and political relevance of the High Line in saving a piece of American history from ruin and interacting through community outreach programs and a wider dissemination program for cities across the US.

Established in 1986, the Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design celebrates urban design projects across the world. Awarded biennially for projects within the last ten years, it identifies the lengthy initial process required before a project may appear to make an impact on the public realm and evaluates the humane conscience in designing the urban environment.

News via: Harvard GSD.