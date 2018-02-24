World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. NYC's High Line Wins the 2017 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design

NYC's High Line Wins the 2017 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
NYC's High Line Wins the 2017 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design
Save this picture!
NYC's High Line Wins the 2017 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design , © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Eight long and prosperous years have passed since the first part of the New York High Line opened in 2009. As a prominent piece New York's architectural and urban identity, it is no wonder that it has been awarded the Harvard GSD Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design, recognising the ongoing efforts of the Friends of the High Line for their adaptivity to the changing context of the park and their support from the beginning for design excellence.

The jury was particularly inspired by the multidisciplinary project between James Corner Field Operations, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Piet Oudolf, spanning the public and private domains as a model of collaborative design. It was also commented on the social and political relevance of the High Line in saving a piece of American history from ruin and interacting through community outreach programs and a wider dissemination program for cities across the US.

Established in 1986, the Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design celebrates urban design projects across the world. Awarded biennially for projects within the last ten years, it identifies the lengthy initial process required before a project may appear to make an impact on the public realm and evaluates the humane conscience in designing the urban environment.

News via: Harvard GSD.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "NYC's High Line Wins the 2017 Veronica Rudge Green Prize in Urban Design " 24 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889587/nycs-high-line-wins-the-2017-veronica-rudge-green-prize-in-urban-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »