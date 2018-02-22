2018 Pritzker Prize To Be Announced March 7th

The 2018 Pritzker Architecture Prize will be announced on Wednesday, March 7th at 10am EST. Past Laureates include a roster of architecture's most influential names, including Philip Johnson, Zaha Hadid, Rem Koolhaas, Oscar Niemeyer, Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Toyo Ito, Alejandro Aravena and, most recently, Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta of RCR Arquitectes (full list).
Stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the prize, here.
In December we asked our readers to speculate as to who the 2018 Laurate should—rather than will—be. You can continue to cast your vote in our (entirely unscientific) poll here! Over 3500 responses have been logged already.