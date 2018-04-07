World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Tadao Ando’s Punta Della Dogana Museum Through the Lens of Luca Girardini

Tadao Ando’s Punta Della Dogana Museum Through the Lens of Luca Girardini

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Tadao Ando’s Punta Della Dogana Museum Through the Lens of Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
Tadao Ando’s Punta Della Dogana Museum Through the Lens of Luca Girardini, © Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini

At the meeting point of the Grand Canal and the Giudecca Canal in Venice is a triangular plot of land, the Punta Della Dogana. On the site sits a long, low-slung 17th-century structure punctuated at its tip by a squat tower topped with an ornamental green and gold weather vane representing fortune. This former customs house of Venice, the Dogana da Mar, was purchased in 2007 by François Pinault with the intention of converting the structure into an art museum, a task he entrusted to Tadao Ando.

While the Japanese architect may not have been the obvious choice to work with a historic Italian building, Ando's solution combined a total respect for the existing building with the sharp minimalism for which he is known. Stripping back centuries of additions, the building was largely restored to its original structure. At the heart of the building's deep plan, a pure concrete volume hints at the architect of the restoration, serving to organize the spaces around it. In 2013, the building was photographed by Luca Girardini on the occasion of the exhibition "Elogio del dubbio."

© Luca Girardini © Luca Girardini © Luca Girardini © Luca Girardini + 11

Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this picture!
© Luca Girardini
© Luca Girardini
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Tadao Ando’s Punta Della Dogana Museum Through the Lens of Luca Girardini" 07 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889573/tadao-andos-museum-of-punta-della-dogana-through-the-lens-of-luca-girardini/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »