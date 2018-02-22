World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Sou Fujimoto Architects' Terracing Learning Center Wins Competition at University of St. Gallen in Switzerland

Sou Fujimoto Architects' Terracing Learning Center Wins Competition at University of St. Gallen in Switzerland

Sou Fujimoto Architects' Terracing Learning Center Wins Competition at University of St. Gallen in Switzerland
Sou Fujimoto Architects' Terracing Learning Center Wins Competition at University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, © Sou Fujimoto Architects. Courtesy University of St. Gallen
© Sou Fujimoto Architects. Courtesy University of St. Gallen

Sou Fujimoto Architects has been selected as the winner of a competition to design the new HSG Learning Center at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Chosen from a shortlist of 8 teams, Sou Fujimoto Architects’ proposal “Open Grid – Choices of Tomorrow” received the highest marks across the following criteria: architecture and urban planning, innovation in concept execution, functionality, sustainability and economic efficiency. According to the competition jury, the project was notable for its “highly developed didactic concept, compatibility with the district, architectural ambition and affordability.”

A post shared by Sou Fujimoto (@sou_fujimoto) on

The scheme is envisioned as a stack of cubes on a grid, containing a total area of 64,583 square feet (7,000 square meters). By stepping up from the street level and reaching a peak height of just 60 feet (18.5 meters), the building will integrate gently into the scale of its surroundings, which includes a neighboring residential area.

The terracing form will also allow for natural light to enter into the center of the building, while indoor and outdoor spaces will be connected physically and visually through an abundant use of glass. Rooftop terraces will be planted with greenery. By placing structure at the grid points, interior spaces will remain flexible and able to be rearranged for various didactic requirements.

A post shared by Sou Fujimoto (@sou_fujimoto) on

“The HSG Learning Center is designed to be a place to think and work, a space that facilitates innovative types of learning and interaction with students, teachers and people working in their respective fields,” explain the University in a press release. “In establishing the HSG Learning Center, the University seeks to enable a new quality of learning that will prepare students as effectively as possible to work in a digital age after graduation.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2019 or 2020, with completion in time for the 2022 spring semester.

A post shared by Sou Fujimoto (@sou_fujimoto) on

News Architecture News
