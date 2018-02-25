World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. France
  5. Collectif Etc
  6. 2017
  Obervedere / Collectif Etc

Obervedere / Collectif Etc

  • 09:00 - 25 February, 2018
Obervedere / Collectif Etc
Obervedere / Collectif Etc, © Collectif etc
© Collectif etc

© Collectif etc

© Collectif etc
© Collectif etc

Text description provided by the architects. The "Ecomusée d'Alsace" commissioned us to imagine and realize a belvedere from a half-timbered resulting coming from a house of the municipality of Oberhausbergen ( 67 ).

© Collectif etc
© Collectif etc

The objective of the project was double. On the one hand,  proposing a new formal writing from a old half-timbered structure. On the other hand,  creating a signal in the museum, at the same time panorama of the agriculture in the museum.

Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram
Structure Diagram

Wood of the half-timbered were sorted out, selected then worked again, to constitute a volume perched on a structure made up by four trunks of locust trees coming from the site of the Ecomuseum.

© Collectif etc
© Collectif etc

A secondary skeleton, made up with Douglas of Vosges, came to stiffen the all installation, by proposing a first balcony at the end of a footbridge as well as a main staircase of access to the belvedere. As during our previous residences, the purpose also was to share the whole experience with former people for the Ecomuseum and young volunteers : a beautiful team came to help us and to share with us these strong moments.

© Collectif etc
© Collectif etc
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale France
Cite: "Obervedere / Collectif Etc" 25 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889527/obervedere-collectif-etc/> ISSN 0719-8884

