Obervedere / Collectif Etc

Text description provided by the architects. The "Ecomusée d'Alsace" commissioned us to imagine and realize a belvedere from a half-timbered resulting coming from a house of the municipality of Oberhausbergen ( 67 ).

The objective of the project was double. On the one hand, proposing a new formal writing from a old half-timbered structure. On the other hand, creating a signal in the museum, at the same time panorama of the agriculture in the museum.

Wood of the half-timbered were sorted out, selected then worked again, to constitute a volume perched on a structure made up by four trunks of locust trees coming from the site of the Ecomuseum.

A secondary skeleton, made up with Douglas of Vosges, came to stiffen the all installation, by proposing a first balcony at the end of a footbridge as well as a main staircase of access to the belvedere. As during our previous residences, the purpose also was to share the whole experience with former people for the Ecomuseum and young volunteers : a beautiful team came to help us and to share with us these strong moments.