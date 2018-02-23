World
  7. Pinheiros House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

Pinheiros House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • 05:00 - 23 February, 2018
Pinheiros House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos
Pinheiros House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos, © Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira

  • Architects

    Felipe Hess Arquitetos

  • Location

    Pinheiros, Brazil

  • Author Architect

    Felipe Hess

  • Architect in Charge

    Pia Quagliato

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Text description provided by the architects. The house, in the neighbourhood of Pinheiros in São Paulo, is composed of blocks distributed in three floors. In the main block is located the living room and dining room, double high ceiling, open to the library, on the second floor.

© Ruy Teixeira
A unique bookcase permeates all the library extension, housing the collection of books of the family, which can be seen by the people standing in the living room on the ground floor.

© Ruy Teixeira
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ruy Teixeira
It is crossed by the service block, a concrete box which is highlighted on the intern facade, composing a balcony to the kitchen, which works as an eating area also. On the third floor are the room and the wardrobe more private, which gives access to the superior deck.

© Ruy Teixeira
The integration of the house is marked by the relation of the spaces with each other and by the windows, double high ceiling, and sea ladder, but also with the relation that keeps with the garden in the bottom: the big  glass doors enable the total opening of the spans, integrating the kitchen, living room, and library to the backyard.

© Ruy Teixeira
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Pinheiros House / Felipe Hess Arquitetos" 23 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889522/pinheiros-house-felipe-hess-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

