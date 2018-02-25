World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Arthur Casas
  6. 2014
  7. MS House / Studio Arthur Casas

MS House / Studio Arthur Casas

  • 13:00 - 25 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MS House / Studio Arthur Casas
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

© Ricardo Labougle © Ricardo Labougle © Ricardo Labougle © Ricardo Labougle + 16

  • Architects

    Studio Arthur Casas

  • Location

    Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil

  • Author

    Arthur Casas

  • Design Team

    Marillia Pellegrini, Alexandre Kayat, Renata Adoni, Regiane Khristian, Fernanda Muller

  • Area

    990.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Labougle

  • Landscape

    Renata Tilli

  • Lighting

    Migrone

  • Structure

    Stec Project

  • Scaffolding

    Panoramah

  • Intalations

    Grau
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
MS House / Studio Arthur Casas, © Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

Text description provided by the architects. This summerhouse near São Paulo was built for a couple with three grown-up daughters. It had to conciliate the dichotomy between framing astonishing views to a golf course and woods towards the dark south and seeking abundant light on the street side, towards north. The solution was to arrange the spaces following the latitudinal axis of the plot in a manner that would provide framed views to the landscape and bring the sunlight altogether.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

The house is divided in two sections: on one side there are four bedrooms for the daughters and guests. They open towards a long corridor with a glass wall facing south and are protected by wooden louvers in front of a dense garden facing north. On the other side, social areas form one single common space integrated with the surrounding context. The dry climate of the region led to the creation of a small pond that embraces the house. It is 50 centimeters deep, containing fishes and plants able to keep the water naturally clean.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

Several rocks create a particularly astonishing atmosphere and part of the pond was deepened to be used as a swimming pool. The wood flooring in the private areas is replaced by rough stone in the common areas. The living room has a high wood ceiling of 3.6 meters that brings warmth to the house and extends to the outside, connecting interior and exterior. A lower wooden volume next to the living room holds a powder room and a cellar. The horizontality of the space is highlighted by a succession of layouts that comprehend an entrance hall, a living room with a hearth and a dining room, all along the exterior terrace. A continuous zenital slit that lightens the opposite side of the space is a technical prowess with no beams crossing its path.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

The connection between both spaces is enhanced by glass doors that slide within the walls and disappear from view. Further, next to this room, a gourmet kitchen and a home theater can also be integrated through sliding walls. Outside, the wooden deck conceals a Jacuzzi underneath the floor. Next to it, a ground hearth made of stone stands as the perfect spot for gathering on clear nights.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

The stairs that lead to the master suite and the atelier on the first floor becomes a sculpture with its floating steps underneath a large glass ceiling, transforming the atrium into a courtyard. The volume of this floor, covered with vertical wood louvers of different widths, contrasts with the long horizontal lines of the brick walls of the first floor. The rusticity of the house is highlighted by the washed tones of the bricks, playing with the shadows under the strong tropical light. All the frames employed in glass doors and windows are very narrow, with a 2 cm square section, becoming almost imperceptible, even when closed.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

The interior design result in an innovative composition that allies strong and iconic American works with discrete Italian furniture. Sculptor Michael Coffey handcrafted a bespoken set of dining table and chairs in a lengthy process that lasted 8 months, working with wood trunks. Icons by Paul Evans, Warren Platner and Richard Schultz share the space with neutral designs by Paola Lenti.

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Labougle
© Ricardo Labougle

The color palette employed seeks orange and terracotta tones found in the surrounding landscape. It reconciles the warmth of the wood with the freshness of the stone. Fabrics such as the striped cushions and the Nepalese carpet in the living room highlight the effort to create an atmosphere that transits from being monochromatic to playing with earthly tones. Antiques and artworks from the clients’ collection, such as ceramic plates by Picasso and Burle Marx, give a final touch to the cozy ambiances.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "MS House / Studio Arthur Casas" 25 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889508/ms-house-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »