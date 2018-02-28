World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Future of Housing: Drones, Automation and Co-Habitation

The Future of Housing: Drones, Automation and Co-Habitation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Future of Housing: Drones, Automation and Co-Habitation
Save this picture!
The Future of Housing: Drones, Automation and Co-Habitation, via Humphreys & Partners Architects
via Humphreys & Partners Architects

Humphreys and Partners, a Dallas-based architecture firm, presented a vision of future residential living at the 2018 International Builders’ Show earlier this year. Tackling current issues of affordable housingsustainable design and how technology is changing the way we live, their futuristic vision Pier 2: Apartment of the Future consists of two soaring skyscrapers on the Manhattan waterfront. 

via Humphreys & Partners Architects via Humphreys & Partners Architects via Humphreys & Partners Architects via Humphreys & Partners Architects + 6

Save this picture!
via Humphreys & Partners Architects
via Humphreys & Partners Architects

The design fits into a vision of the future where autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligencedrones and automated homes are omnipresent and a part of our day-to-day lives. And perhaps this vision is not as limited to the realm of science-fiction as it may seem, with Elon Musk’s proposed Hyperloop recently receiving a permit from the D.C. transportation department to conduct preliminary excavation. The Hyperloop is a transportation system with an in-service goal of 2021, consisting of vacuum tunnels where capsules would speed through on a cushion of air. Humphreys and Partners’ design of the twin apartments incorporates the Hyperloop in their site plan, as well as considering other transportation-related technology, such as full-service bike stations, landing pads for drones and energy-generating walkways. The design also anticipates a fully-automated future for retail, with a cashier-less Amazon Go store on the ground level.

Save this picture!
via Humphreys & Partners Architects
via Humphreys & Partners Architects

Pier 2: Apartment of the Future also tackles the current issue of affordable housing. It uses a modular design to create units of affordable micro-apartments that can be adapted for co-habitation with others. The design encourages co-living spaces that achieve a sense of community in an often alienating urban landscape. With the advent of the gig economy, where the tradition of having a lifetime career gives way to more and more entrepreneurial and contract-based work, the design incorporates co-working spaces at the lower levels.

Save this picture!
via Humphreys & Partners Architects
via Humphreys & Partners Architects

In terms of sustainability, the apartments would use photovoltaic glass, which, according to the firm, will reduce electrical consumption by up to 34 percent. The design also uses wind turbines that are located under the upper platform that links the two towers to generate energy for the apartments, as well as solar panels, Tesla energy and using the nearby Hudson River for tidal power. On the sides of the towers, green walls are used for vertical farming and to filter the air.

More information can be found in the video below:

News via: Humphreys and Partners Architects.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Yiling Shen. "The Future of Housing: Drones, Automation and Co-Habitation" 28 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889498/the-future-of-housing-drones-automation-and-co-habitation/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »