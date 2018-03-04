Saudi Arabia's Inaugural Entry to the 2018 Venice Biennale to Focus on Design Process

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage we present the proposal for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion. Below, the participants describe their contribution in their own words.

The first Saudi participation at the International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will be located in the Arsenale and will feature an exhibition commissioned by the Misk Art Institute under the theme of “Un/Design.”

A response to the theme of “Freespace" announced by the Biennale Architettura 2018, “Un/Design” will explore the possibility of loosening the formality of the design process, leaving room for the accidental collisions that can result in an organic exchange among elements in space. A jury is currently in the process of selecting a project to showcase out of the 66 submissions received through an open call.

Curator

The Misk Art Institute is a new organization operating under the auspices of the Misk Foundation, established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision program. Led by Saudi artist, Ahmed Mater, the Institute was created to encourage grassroots artistic production in Saudi Arabia and enable cultural diplomacy and exchange. Focused on establishing itself as an artist-centered cultural innovator, the Misk Art Institute will have its headquarters building in Riyadh, an artist residency focused center in Abha, located in Saudi Arabia’s southwest region of