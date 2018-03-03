World
  3. Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Examine the Future of Libraries

Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Examine the Future of Libraries

Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Examine the Future of Libraries
Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Examine the Future of Libraries , Courtesy of ALA Architects
Courtesy of ALA Architects

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage we present the proposal for the Finnish Pavilion. Below, the participants describe their contribution in their own words.

Finland’s representation at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia responds to the theme "Freespace" by transforming the Alvar Aalto Pavilion of Finland into a temporary library space.

The exhibition explores the development of Finnish library architecture and looks towards libraries of the future. It centers around the construction of the new Helsinki Central Library designed by ALA Architects and due to open in December 2018.

In modern times the library has stood as a pillar of Finnish civil society reflecting core values of education for all and acting as a social hub. In the library of the future reading and lending books remain core functions whilst new possibilities for learning, doing and sharing are also offered.

The architecture of the new Helsinki Central Library embraces the versatile use of libraries with designated spaces for encounters and dialogue as well as learning, activities and peaceful immersion in books.

Exterior of the Finnish Pavilion . Image © Ugo Carmeni
Exterior of the Finnish Pavilion . Image © Ugo Carmeni

Curator

In 2018, Archinfo Finland is for the first time in charge of Finland’s presentation at the Venice Biennale. The exhibition is conceived by Hanna Harris, Director of Archinfo Finland and Commissioner of the Pavilion of Finland, and Dr Anni Vartola, architecture critic and architectural theorist. The exhibition is realized with support of Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture.

