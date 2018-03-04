World
See Ricardo Bofill's Converted Cement Factory Studio Through The Lens Of Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Architecture photographer Marc Goodwin is continually adding to his world atlas of architecture offices. While photographing studios in Barcelona, Goodwin spent a little extra time at the post-World War I cement factory Ricardo Bofill transformed into his studio, gardens, and residence. After the cement-filled silos were uncovered, Bofill defined a new structure and program for his architectural fortress.

© Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

"The factory is a magic place which strange atmosphere is difficult to be perceived by a profane eye. I like the life to be perfectly programmed here, ritualized, in total contrast with my turbulent nomad life” states Ricardo Bofill on his website.

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Now, Bofill’s team works within what was once silos. Bofill asserts that by metamorphosing the building he proved form and function are independent of one another. With enough skill, designers can successfully reprogram any space.

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
