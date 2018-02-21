MVRDV Wins Competition for Dual Tower Mixed-Use Complex in Rotterdam

MVRDV has revealed the design of Weenapoint, a new mixed-use development for the firm’s home city of Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Located in the Rotterdam Central District adjacent to Rotterdam Central Station, the 50,000-square-meter scheme will add to the recent transformation of the Weenapoint complex led by developer Maarsen Groep. The third and final phase of the master plan, MVRDV’s proposal will add 17,000 square meters of office space, a life-filled commercial plinth and up to 300 residential units.

+ 7

The first two phases of the Weenapoint redevelopment saw the construction of the FIRST Rotterdam office towers (completed in 2016) and the completion of Weena 750 and the renovation of the site’s monumental domed building and courtyard (2016). For the third phase, the existing building on Kruisplein will be removed and replaced with MVRDV’s dual-tower scheme.

The new building articulates its program elements into 3 volumes of individual character and expression, but united through a gridded language and high sustainability targets.

“By making recesses in both towers, the design meets urban design requirements for sunning public space,” explain the architects. “The new towers of Weenapoint phase 3 have 'sun cuts' at different heights that provide extra sunlight at street level. An important link in the design is the covered square in the heart of the building that connects the green courtyard of Weenapoint and the street.”

Save this picture! View of the plinth. Image © Mozses

MVRDV was selected to design the third phase of Weenapoint as a result of an international design competition. The project is scheduled to complete in mid-2022.

News via MVRDV