This Curated List of Art Museums Showcases Buenos Aires’ Exhibition Architecture

Even in the age of instant information, museums enthrall us. Lining the tourist guidebooks of cities across the world, art museums are a must-see destination for visitors and locals alike. However, as our methods of communication and archiving change, driven by science and innovation, historic institutions such as art museums must keep up.

In cities around the world, art museums are redefining themselves to respond to the contemporary, experimental demands of the 21st-century. In Buenos Aires, the architecture of art museums showcases a diverse catalog of form, materiality and atmosphere, blending the instant, flexible demands of the modern age with a historic role of archiving some of humanity's most evocative works.

Below, we paint a picture of Buenos Aires' diverse art museums, showcasing the changing nature of exhibition architecture in one of the world’s most energetic cities.

The Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires - MALBA

Address: Avenida Pres. Figueroa Alcorta 3415

Xul Solar Museum

Address: Laprida 1212

The Museum of Modern Art of Buenos Aires - MAMBA

Address: Avenida San Juan 350

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Buenos Aires- MACBA

Address: Avenida San Juan 328

The PROA Foundation

Address: Av. Don Pedro de Mendoza 1929

Eduardo Sívori Plastic Arts Museum

Address: Av. Infanta Isabel 555

National Museum of Fine Arts - MNBA

Address: Av. del Libertador 1473

The Amalia Lacroze de Fortabat Art Collection

Address: Olga Cossettini 141

Palais de Glace - National Palace of the Arts

Address: Posadas 1725

Museum of Architecture and Design - MARQ

Address: Av. del Libertador 999