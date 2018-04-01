World
  3. How to Design a Bathroom for Persons with Disabilities? Download This Basic Revit Sample Model

How to Design a Bathroom for Persons with Disabilities? Download This Basic Revit Sample Model

Save this picture!
How to Design a Bathroom for Persons with Disabilities? Download This Basic Revit Sample Model, Cortesía de Bradley Corporation USA
Cortesía de Bradley Corporation USA

As the profession becomes more aware of the variety of users who will use their architectural creations it is necessary to consider certain basic rules. In the end, the idea is that a building or space can be used comfortably, effectively and (if necessary) quickly by all users. Today the use of BIM technology encourages the incorporation of pre-modeled products in projects, which facilitates the processes. However, if pre-modeled products are not inclusively designed, there is an increased possibility of overlooking these accessible considerations–especially when their architects have no experience or are unaware of accessible design guidelines

Bradley Corporation USA, a manufacturer of plumbing fixtures and bathroom accessories, has developed standard models of bathrooms for people with disabilities, delivering the basic requirements that must be incorporated according to the guidelines specified by organizations such as the ADA and the ANSI. Below we present an example of an accessible bathroom for a single person, incorporating, among other things, a touchless handwashing sink (all-in-one: soap, water, and hand dryer) and a series of safety bars. Before including it in your project, don't forget to check the local regulations of your country/region.

Download the complete file and each of the products used, separately, here.

Save this picture!
Plan + Sections
Plan + Sections

