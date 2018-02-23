World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Rafael Miranti Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Private Villa in Ungasan / Rafael Miranti Architects

Private Villa in Ungasan / Rafael Miranti Architects

  • 00:00 - 23 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Private Villa in Ungasan / Rafael Miranti Architects
Save this picture!
Private Villa in Ungasan / Rafael Miranti Architects, © Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara

© Putu Adi Widiantara © Putu Adi Widiantara © Putu Adi Widiantara © Putu Adi Widiantara + 50

  • Structural Engineer

    PT. Toyo Cahya Konstruksi

  • Service Engineer

    PT. EMSE

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Hasanuddin

  • Main Contractor

    CV. Adi Jaya Utama

  • Service Contractor

    PT. Sinar Bali Indah

  • Client

    Eka Tjokro
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara

Text description provided by the architects. The Client required a villa for large family gatherings, with a master villa, a villa for each of his two children’s own families, guest rooms for the extended family, service quarters and a swimming pool.

Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara

The site is situated on the hill of Ungasan and is sloped down towards the front. The rear is the highest point at 7 meters. Approximately 2.5km from the Uluwatu cliff, the site faces the sea towards the south. From the highest point, a glimpse of the sea can be seen.

Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara

The key idea was to have a very contextual intervention that would work closely with the site contours. In section, the first two wings are kept as single storey structures, with the last master wing two storeys high to take advantage of the views towards the sea.

Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara

To celebrate and enjoy Bali’s tropical environment, a wide landscaped terrace to the right of the plot leads up from the entrance level to the second level where the children’s villas are. These villas are arranged in an L-shape and frame a courtyard. The landscaped terrace leads to this courtyard, so the visitor is first greeted by a garden, before entering the villa proper. This landscaped terrace continues up towards the master villa and culminates at the side of the swimming pool, which stretches across almost the entire width of the site. With this constant interaction with planting and water features, it enhances the experience through the site.

Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara

The roofs of the children’s villas are covered in turfing, so as to blend in with the landscape and provide pleasant, unobstructed views towards the sea.

Save this picture!
© Putu Adi Widiantara
© Putu Adi Widiantara
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Private Villa in Ungasan / Rafael Miranti Architects" 23 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889451/private-villa-in-ungasan-rafael-miranti-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »