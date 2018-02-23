Pioneer Village / aLL Design

+ 24

Architects aLL Design

Location Toronto, ON, Canada

Area 16200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Director Will Alsop

Client Toronto Transit Commission More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. IBI Group is the architect of record for both Finch West and Pioneer Village Station, based on the scheme de signed by Will Alsop, in joint venture with LEA Consulting Ltd. and WSP. Light Spell was designed by Tim and Jan Edler of realities:united

Pioneer Village station straddles the border of York Region, beneath the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Northwest Gate, anchoring a corner of York University Campus. The station will serve as an integrated regional transport hub serving up to 20,0 00 subway passenger trip s daily, providing 1 ,881 commuter parking spaces and two separate regional bus terminals. The location is otherwise under developed and it is intended that the station entrances and bus terminals will create a public focal point that will serve the future development of the surrounding area, beginning with Steeles Avenue West.

The subway station’s entrances were designed as a pair of sculptural structures; their height exceeding that necessary, to increase their visibility - 'We learn a lot from cathedrals ,' said Will Alsop. Rendered in weathering steel, these two structures mirror each other in shape and scale. The bus station canopy – also Corten steel – has a huge cantilevered roof, the surface of which is planted with meadow grasses , to create a ‘green - roof’ and to provide shelter for waiting passengers.

Both Pioneer Village station and Finch West station (below) comprise beautifully executed concrete work – in Pioneer Village the interior walls are faceted, highly - polished concrete and the supporting columns along the length of the platforms are angled and ovoid in section .