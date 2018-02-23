World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. Canada
  5. aLL Design
  6. 2017
  7. Pioneer Village / aLL Design

Pioneer Village / aLL Design

  • 17:00 - 23 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pioneer Village / aLL Design
Save this picture!
Pioneer Village / aLL Design, Courtesy of aLL Design
Courtesy of aLL Design

Courtesy of aLL Design Courtesy of aLL Design Courtesy of aLL Design Courtesy of aLL Design + 24

  • Architects

    aLL Design

  • Location

    Toronto, ON, Canada

  • Area

    16200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of aLL Design
Courtesy of aLL Design

Text description provided by the architects. IBI Group is the architect of record for both Finch West and Pioneer Village Station, based on the scheme de signed by Will Alsop, in joint venture with LEA Consulting Ltd. and WSP. Light Spell was designed by Tim and Jan Edler of realities:united

Save this picture!
Site
Site

Pioneer Village station straddles the border of York Region, beneath the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Northwest Gate, anchoring a corner of York University Campus. The station will serve as an integrated regional transport hub serving up to 20,0 00 subway passenger trip s daily, providing 1 ,881 commuter parking spaces and two separate regional bus terminals. The location is otherwise under developed and it is intended that the station entrances and bus terminals will create a public focal point that will serve the future development of the surrounding area, beginning with Steeles Avenue West.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of aLL Design
Courtesy of aLL Design

The subway station’s entrances were designed as a pair of sculptural structures; their height exceeding that necessary, to increase their visibility - 'We learn a lot from cathedrals ,' said Will Alsop. Rendered in weathering steel, these two structures mirror each other in shape and scale. The bus station canopy – also Corten steel – has a huge cantilevered roof, the surface of which is planted with meadow grasses , to create a ‘green - roof’ and to provide shelter for waiting passengers.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of aLL Design
Courtesy of aLL Design
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Courtesy of aLL Design
Courtesy of aLL Design

Both Pioneer Village station and Finch West station (below) comprise beautifully executed concrete work – in Pioneer Village the interior walls are faceted, highly - polished concrete and the supporting columns along the length of the platforms are angled and ovoid in section .

Save this picture!
Courtesy of aLL Design
Courtesy of aLL Design
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Bus Station Canada
Cite: "Pioneer Village / aLL Design" 23 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889450/pioneer-village-all-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »