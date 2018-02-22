World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. David Ruiz Molina
  6. 2017
  7. Lopera House / David Ruiz Molina

Lopera House / David Ruiz Molina

  • 02:00 - 22 February, 2018
Lopera House / David Ruiz Molina
Lopera House / David Ruiz Molina, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos

  • Architects

    David Ruiz Molina

  • Location

    Pozoblanco, Spain

  • Architect

    Alfonso Díaz

  • Technical Architect

    Eusebio Luis Salamanca

  • Area

    256.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The Lopera House is a single-family home in a neighborhood with single- and multi-family housing in northern Pozoblanco, located in Cordoba, Spain.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Three fundamental ideas are at the core of the design: natural light, entrance through a garden, and openness while retaining privacy. On a north-east-oriented plot, the H-shaped house, articulated by two courtyards, allows natural light to penetrate into every interior and exterior space. A pure and clean geometry enhances the massive nature and privacy of the proposal. The entry opens into a light-filled central courtyard, where a vertical garden has been designed as a new interpretation of the traditional patio of Andalucia.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The search for simplicity and privacy gives the project a pure and radical character where the geometry of simple lines creates an attractive volume. While utilizing the typical white color of the town, the façade’s setbacks and projecting shades create a dynamic elevation with the changing daylight. This light composition sits on a heavy granite base, accentuating the home’s privacy and idea of stability. The sloped roof also enhances the street corner, creating a unique interior double-height space. The roof skylights enrich the interior lighting, creating a series of bright and beautiful spaces.

Section 03
Section 03

The house’s core is located in its center, simply distributing air and water to all spaces. The ground floor consists of a garage, kitchen, powder room, storage, and washing area. The upper level consists of a study-library, master bedroom with a dressing room and bathroom, and two guest rooms with a bathroom.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Section 01
Section 01
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Custom-designed furniture uniquely compliments the architecture, creating clean and clear spaces. A high level of detail and integration was the central idea to create a beautiful, holistic aesthetic.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Lopera House / David Ruiz Molina" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889440/lopera-house-david-ruiz-molina/> ISSN 0719-8884

