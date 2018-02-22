Lopera House / David Ruiz Molina

+ 36

Architects David Ruiz Molina

Location Pozoblanco, Spain

Architect Alfonso Díaz

Technical Architect Eusebio Luis Salamanca

Area 256.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs David Frutos

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Lopera House is a single-family home in a neighborhood with single- and multi-family housing in northern Pozoblanco, located in Cordoba, Spain.

Three fundamental ideas are at the core of the design: natural light, entrance through a garden, and openness while retaining privacy. On a north-east-oriented plot, the H-shaped house, articulated by two courtyards, allows natural light to penetrate into every interior and exterior space. A pure and clean geometry enhances the massive nature and privacy of the proposal. The entry opens into a light-filled central courtyard, where a vertical garden has been designed as a new interpretation of the traditional patio of Andalucia.

The search for simplicity and privacy gives the project a pure and radical character where the geometry of simple lines creates an attractive volume. While utilizing the typical white color of the town, the façade’s setbacks and projecting shades create a dynamic elevation with the changing daylight. This light composition sits on a heavy granite base, accentuating the home’s privacy and idea of stability. The sloped roof also enhances the street corner, creating a unique interior double-height space. The roof skylights enrich the interior lighting, creating a series of bright and beautiful spaces.

The house’s core is located in its center, simply distributing air and water to all spaces. The ground floor consists of a garage, kitchen, powder room, storage, and washing area. The upper level consists of a study-library, master bedroom with a dressing room and bathroom, and two guest rooms with a bathroom.

Custom-designed furniture uniquely compliments the architecture, creating clean and clear spaces. A high level of detail and integration was the central idea to create a beautiful, holistic aesthetic.