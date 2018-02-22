World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lithuania
  5. DO architects
  6. 2016
  7. Family House in Pavilnys / DO architects

Family House in Pavilnys / DO architects

  • 00:00 - 22 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Family House in Pavilnys / DO architects
Save this picture!
Family House in Pavilnys / DO architects, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj + 26

  • Architects

    DO architects

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Architect in Charge

    Sabina Daugėlienė, Algimantas Neniškis, Andrė Baldišiūtė, Ieva Marija Malinauskaitė

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. Life is measured in moments and, above all, in our ability to be open to reality, opportunity, the magic of the simplest everyday details that surround us.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Architecture of private housing creates spaces for sharing the everyday chaos and opens opportunities to play. Watching the trains pass by, deers coming to your garden to eat apples, putting feet on fresh cut grass while the kids are climbing on you and playing snowfights. It does not mean a clean house, but it sure means fantastic memories.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful. This story is not about the house, but a home.

Located in Pavilnys Regional Park in Vilnius this humble and practical house offers a sense of richness beyond materiality: pure comfort, enjoyment, and quality of life.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The building is split into two functional halves. On one side, an open common space containing the kitchen, dining, and living areas spans the entire length of the house. This space facilitates everyday family life in a vibrant and shared environment, without conforming itself to formality or tidiness. There are no separate rooms for reading, eating, or working, only a dynamic and ever-changing space that embraces everything that makes a house a happy home: some messiness, a bit of chaos, and lots of laughter.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

A wall of glazing connects the common space to the garden, where an apple orchard attracts the occasional deer and the natural surroundings of the regional park form a dynamic backdrop to life inside the house. The contrast between inside and out is blurred, and the atmospheres of the changing seasons are felt as much indoors as they are outside.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Situated along the other half of the building, bedrooms and quiet spaces offer secluded areas for family members to retreat from the commotion, allowing for privacy and personal space, without total disconnection from the rest of the house. East facing skylights bring morning light to both the bedrooms and the common space, ensuring the house is bright and airy throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The building shows that good architecture need not be excessive. The house does not offer richness through expensive materials or things, rather through its ability to set the scene for life. This is a home at one with nature, where you feel a part of your surroundings, where you can play with your children in the snow, and pick apples in the garden. This is a home of contrast, offering both seclusion and connectivity. A rail line borders the site providing a 7 minute trip into the city, as well as entertaining the children with every passing train. This is a home that facilitates memories, embraces family, and celebrates everyday life.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Lithuania
Cite: "Family House in Pavilnys / DO architects" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889436/family-house-in-pavilnys-do-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »