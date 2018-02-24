World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. France
  5. KOZ architectes
  6. 2016
  7. L’ATALANTE / KOZ architectes

L’ATALANTE / KOZ architectes

  • 09:00 - 24 February, 2018
L’ATALANTE / KOZ architectes
L’ATALANTE / KOZ architectes, © Cécile SEPTET
© Cécile SEPTET

© Cécile SEPTET © Cécile SEPTET © Cécile SEPTET © Cécile SEPTET + 30

  • Architects

    KOZ architectes

  • Location

    25 Avenue du Maréchal Franchet d'Esperey, 75016 Paris, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Christophe Ouhayoun, Nicolas Ziesel, Cécile Gayraud 

  • Area

    3545.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Cécile SEPTET

  • Project Team

    KOZ Architectes EVP, Structural engineering DELTA Fluides, Fluid and thermal engineering PLAN 02, Ecodesign AXIO, Economy

  • Entreprises

    BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF, General contractor MATHIS, Carpenter

  • Client

    Ville de Paris
    More Specs Less Specs
© Cécile SEPTET
© Cécile SEPTET

Text description provided by the architects. We wanted Paris’ biggest wooden amenity to be a real public place. Playing with its volumes allows to limit its emergence and to keep it quite narrow, making it almost an inhabited hedge. Only the vertical gesture creating the hall’s « cathedral » hosting the climbing wall reveals its intense activity to the passers-by. This set-up allows a vast internal space, opened towards the Bois de Boulogne and continuous between two public gardens. It asserts itself on the boulevard and takes into account the existing pedestrian paths, welcoming everyone as a public place would.

© Cécile SEPTET
© Cécile SEPTET

The internal organization of the gymnasium is designed so that the progression towards activity spaces are the most spontaneous and so that every activity can take place without interfering with the others, all of this in beautiful conditions of natural light. All the internal circulations overlook on to activity spaces. This progress is structured around the «cathedral» of the hall overlooking on to the climbing wall which marks the entrance of the gymnasium. Having the sports hall and the climbing space semi- buried allows an important height while at the same time letting in a generous amount of natural light.

© Cécile SEPTET
© Cécile SEPTET
Plan / Section
Plan / Section
© Cécile SEPTET
© Cécile SEPTET

We wanted sport activities to express themselves among the urban fabric. Indeed sport often takes place in inclosed spaces when it should be transmitting it’s joy and energy to the outside world. 

© Cécile SEPTET
© Cécile SEPTET
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Cite: "L’ATALANTE / KOZ architectes" 24 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889431/latalante-koz-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

