World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. React Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Hug House / React Architects

Hug House / React Architects

  • 03:00 - 22 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hug House / React Architects
Save this picture!
Hug House / React Architects, © George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

© George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis © George Messaritakis + 31

  • Structural Engineering

    Christos Smyrnis

  • Collaborating Architect

    Ioannis Kouzoumis

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineering

    Nikos Chrystofyllakis

  • Renderings

    Andreas Androulakakis, Tatiana Tzanavara

  • Site Supervision

    React Architects – Natasha Deliyianni, Yiorgos Spiridonos

  • Site Supervision Collaborator

    Ioannis Vagias
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

‘A hug is a form of physical intimacy, universal in human communities, in which two or more people put their arms around the neck, back, or waist of one another and hold each other closely’.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The work is situated at the Aghios Ioannis Detis location on the island of Paros. It has an eastwards orientation, with a view towards the sea and the Naoussa bay. The area is under a special protection order, and adjacent to it the Environmental Park of Aghios Ioannis Detis has been created.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The complex consists of two buildings with a shared open-air space and a swimming-pool. The large mass of a single building is broken down into two and is harmoniously adapted to the terrain. The masses are laid out facing the view, and the central courtyard has been created between them, adapted to the slope of the terrain and protected from the north  winds.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The entrance is on the western side of the site, at its highest point, and has been inserted between the masonry buttressing walls. The buildings, of a small mass, are adapted as much as possible to the incline and topography of the terrain. A basic aim has been the least burdening with a building mass of the protected area. The courtyard at the rear, protected from the strong winds, organises the functions by creating a nucleus with direct reference to the building masses. Such forms are encountered in monasteries, which have the cells on the perimeter and the church in the centre. Similar arrangements are also to be found in traditional complexes of ‘katoikiés’.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The stone walls encircle and ‘hug’ the building, protecting it from prying eyes. Ιn some places, the walls become a building, and in others, courtyards are created, adapted to the ground and to the environment. The plastered white walls of the buildings are visible only from the inner courtyard, and fragments of the elevations can be seen by the passer-by. The elevations consist of walls around the central courtyard; in this way plasticity of form is achieved, integrated into a unitary approach to architecture. The design of the apertures is combined with the architectural character of the building. The feature of the repetition and standardisation predominates. The apertures in the perimeter wall are as few as possible. Great emphasis is placed on the ‘fifth elevation’, the roofs, as there are views from the hills round about.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

By employing the features of Cycladic architecture, we have de- signed an ensemble of buildings and a landscaping of the terrain adapted to the waterless Cycladic conditions, with a view to leaving the smallest possible footprint on the environment. . The transformation of the morphological features of Cycladic architecture with   a view to creating a contemporary architectural language is, together with its integration into the natural landscape, the guiding principle of the design. 

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The totality of the intervention realised is in dialogue with the land- scape and creates a space for habitation. Βy breaking down the boundaries between the roofed and open-air space, it embraces human activity in creating a familiarity with the space and the locality.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Greece
Cite: "Hug House / React Architects" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889427/hug-house-react-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »